Do you need a business website – Michael Osland

When you start a new business, the first thing people will expect to see online is your website. It’s not just about having a website — it’s about having a good one that tells potential customers what your business is all about and shows that you know how to present information in an organized and appealing way.

The following steps will help you create a basic but effective website for your business:

Step 1 – Find out what you need your website to do

There are several reasons people end up with a bad website: lack of preparation, lack of planning, lack of knowledge about how to create one, or just plain laziness. It will be used for advertising the business through things like Google Adwords copywriting, getting more customers via search engines, and sending them to your site.

Ensure that it covers ALL your business information needs in terms of marketing before proceeding past this step. Most small businesses opt for a straightforward website building platform due to time constraints, which can ultimately affect the overall look and functionality, making it appear ineffectual when in fact, they have gotten their priorities wrong in step 1, says Michael Osland

Step 2 – Decide which website building platform to use

There are a few factors to consider when choosing a website building platform: your budget, compatibility with the devices people will view it on (desktop, tablet, or mobile), and whether you want to upgrade at a later date. If you choose one of the many easy solutions, there will always be an automated cost each month for hosting this type of website solution and the option to upgrade.

There are free options, but make sure that they offer enough services for what you need first before opting for a free site builder program. Otherwise, if time is a factor, stick with a pre-designed template from Wix, Weebly, or Squarespace. These are pre-made templates that you personalize to your business.

Step 3 – Design the website says, Michael Osland

Most website building programs will have a drag and drop feature, which allows you to drag various page elements onto the screen until it has the desired look for your business need. There are usually settings where you can customize options, fonts, colors, layouts, etc.

The best advice is to keep the design simple and make sure it flows well with other aspects of your marketing sites like social media channels which should include links back to this site to build trust in potential customers. Ensure that all contact information, including your address, is available on the site so people know where they can get in if needed. Visitors can come across poorly designed sites that look unprofessional and amateurish. You do not need to hire a professional designer or web developer to create your website. Still, you should get it proofread by someone who feels comfortable doing so before publishing online.

Step 4 – Publish the site

Publishing the site will appear in search engines within 24 hours, which is extremely important for gaining customers through organic search results. It’s recommended to post regularly on social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram while also sending out email notifications, including links back to your published site(s).

If you’re marketing offline, ensure that all business cards include at least one link that sends customers directly to your main contact page (preferably the home page).