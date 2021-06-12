Do You Need a Stair Runner? Here’s What You Should Consider

Hardwood throughout your home is one of the most beautiful design choices you can make, but it can make your home look monotonous if there’s not much to look at throughout the space.

One way to add a pop of color and style? A stair runner. They are often used to cover hardwood stairs but can also be used with different flooring materials. You’ll revitalize your home and enjoy several other benefits.

Here are several factors you should consider when choosing a stair runner.

Why Choose a Stair Runner?

Here are the many advantages to fitting a carpet runner for stairs:

Carpet Runners Reduce Wear and Tear

Hardwood floors aren’t cheap. They are also prone to chips, scuffs and scratches. It doesn’t take long before that polished finish starts to look a little tired and worn in areas of constant footfall.

A stair runner acts as a cost-effective solution to protect your floors.

Stair Runners Reduce Noise

Solid wood flooring might look great, but it is echoey. A flight of stairs isn’t the quietest at the best of times.

A carpet runner softens the impact and absorbs noises.

They Add Bold Color

Aesthetics in a home are just as important as practical considerations. With a range of colorful options and styles to choose from, a stair runner is an easy way to add a splash of color to an otherwise plain-looking staircase.

They Feel Great

If you walk barefoot around your home, you’ll probably find that solid flooring can get a little cold. Stair runners are a quick way to add softness and warmth underfoot.

What to Consider When Choosing a Stair Runner

If you are looking at getting a carpet runner, you’ll no doubt have lots of options.

Here are some things to consider when making the purchase:

Material

Runners are made up of different materials. The type you choose will influence how it feels and how long it lasts.

Human-made fibers like polypropylene and nylon are easy to clean, don’t react with water, and are hard-wearing. Materials like wool feel lovely underfoot, but they tend to be more prone to damage and are usually a little more costly.

If it’s likely that the runner will be subject to spills or people forgetting to take their shoes off, choose a material that’s easy to clean.

Durability

The amount of footfall your runner is subjected to will also determine how long it lasts. The greater the footfall, the more wear and tear you can expect.

Stairs are used often, so it makes sense to choose a carpet runner that will be durable. If you have pets, it is worth remembering that little paws (and claws) will take their toll on your runner.

Size

This is largely down to personal preference. For a really classy look (and to show off the hardwood underneath), it pays to leave a small gap of a few inches on either side of the runner. This will depend on the width of your stairs.

Fixing and Fitting

One of the key advantages to a stair runner is that they increase grip (vital on a staircase). You need to ensure that your runner can be fixed into position easily and is a good fit. Straight staircases are pretty easy. Curved staircases and corners can be a little more complex. It could be worth consulting the help of a professional.

Conclusion

A carpet runner is a great way to add vibrancy and color to your staircase. They also feel great and reduce noise. By choosing the right material and ensuring it is a good fit, you will make your staircase shine and give guests a reason to look at your beautiful floors. What’s not to love?