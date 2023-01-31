Events

Does An Ex Deserve To Be Named? Well Now You Can At The Bronx Zoo

Does An Ex Deserve To Be Named? Well Now You Can At The Bronx Zoo

This Valentine’s Day, you can name a Bronx Zoo Madagascar hissing cockroach for your loved one. The original name-a-roach gift, comes complete with a digital certificate $15. Orders need to be placed by February 7, 2023 to have them in time for Valentine’s Day.

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Bring your Valentine to the Zoo and spend the evening sampling sustainably grown chocolate at this exclusive after-hours program. Learn about the importance of insects in the production of chocolate—from cocoa pollination to soil health maintenance—and about the work of WCS with cocoa farmers in South America. You will also get an up close introduction to ambassador animals from some of the species these projects help protect! Ticket is for two. Wine and chocolate included for $120. These very crawly Valentine’s Virtual Encounter* will happen on February 11th.

There is also the full package this Valentine’s Day, complete with a roach tumbler, roach tote, a printed certificate with their roach’s name, and a very crawly Valentine’s Virtual Encounter* on February 11th, 12th, or 14th with a Madagascar hissing cockroach – and a surprise animal guest. This costs $75.

  • Saturday, February 11 at 10am EST
  • Saturday, February 11 at 4:45pm EST
  • Sunday, February 12 at 10am EST
  • Sunday, February 12 at 4:00pm EST
  • Tuesday, February 14 at 12:45pm EST

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Happy Chanukah Day 2: Light One Candle With The Carney’s

Suzanna BowlingDecember 19, 2022
Read More

Cocoa, Cookies and Christmas Songs with House of Gipsies

Suzanna BowlingDecember 5, 2022
Read More

Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation 25th Annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala

WriterNovember 21, 2022
Read More

Winter Village at Bryant Park Part 2: Food, Gifts, Events

Suzanna BowlingNovember 17, 2022
Read More

Rockefeller Center’s 2022 Holiday Installation and Map

Suzanna BowlingNovember 15, 2022
Read More

The Caravan of Angels to Perform at Columbus Day Parade

Suzanna BowlingOctober 8, 2022
Read More

Midnight Moment: LaJuné McMillian’s Movement Portraits

Suzanna BowlingJune 2, 2022
Read More

My View: Helmut Koller Artwork Showcased Throughout New York City

Stephen SorokoffMay 19, 2022
Read More

‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Hosts ‘Raising Our Voices: Setting Hollywood’s Inclusion Agenda’

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 22, 2022
Read More