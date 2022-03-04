Does New York Stand a Chance With Woke Mayor and DA Letting Criminals Run Free

Frank Abrokwa, 37, (pictured in his mugshot) is accused of smearing feces on a woman in a subway attack last week. He was released without bail, despite 44 prior arrests. Thanks to New York’s lax bail reform laws, the career criminal was released without even a slap on the hand.

Abrokwa in court cursed out Judge Wanda Licitra and stated ‘This is a s***ty situation. Haha.” The Bronx District Attorney’s Office requested bail in Abrokwa’s case arguing the attack was part of a pattern of behavior. The judge stated since she didn’t have depositions to review in his other arrests, she did not have reason to hold him. Abrokwa was arrested again that same night around 12:15 a.m. on hate crime charges of harassment and menacing for threatening to murder a Jewish man in Brooklyn last September. He was again given a supervised release.

On January 7, he allegedly punched a 30-year-old man on a subway platform at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue. On February 5, he hit a 53-year-old man at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. One week before the horrifying subway attack he threatened a hardware store employee with a screwdriver. A few days later because a women refused to talk to him at the East 241st Street subway station on February 21, he smeared his own feces on her face.

According to NYPD police union head Pat Lynch most of NYC’s most violent crimes are from repeat offenders. Yet District Attorney Alvin Bragg has downgraded many serious crimes to misdemeanors.

In January, crime rose to 38.5 percent in the city, which has since jumped to 48.5 percent in February, one month later. These attacks are just a fraction of the hundreds of subway crimes reported as of February 28, 2020. There have been 375 subway crimes reported. From just February 21 through February 27, there were 55 subway crimes reported, a 205.6 percent jump since last year.

Mayor Eric Adams wants to see changes to the bail reform laws and other criminal justice measures. He rolled out the Subway Safety Plan meant to crack down on violence in crime-ridden transport system. He stated “Human waste or someone spitting in your face, those are real signs of mental health issues.”

A week after Adams’ announcement, Dr Nina Rothschild, a NYC Department of Health scientist, was kicked down a flight of stairs and struck 13x’s with a hammer at the Queens Plaza subway station, leaving her fighting for her life. On Sunday, police picked up 57-year-old William Blount charging him with attempted murder, robbery and assault.

The amount of crimes committed by homeless individuals, includes a break-dancer who was stabbed by a homeless man and Michelle Go’s murder by a homeless man with a history of mental illness.

Crime is on the rise in NYC, with murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, grand larceny and hate crime rates all increasing. Now Steven Zajonc, a 28 year old homeless man has targeted seven Asian women between 6.30pm and 8.30pm from Madison Avenue and East 30th Street to Broadway and East Eighth Street. Wanna make a bet he goes free?