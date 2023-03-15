Off Broadway
Dog Man: The Musical Opening Night
TheaterWorksUSA presented the New York return of Dog Man: The Musical at New World Stages.
The cast includes DeShawn Bowens (National Tour: Mean Girls)
L.R. Davidson (Regional: Follies, TWUSA’s Dog Man)
Martin Landry (Hulu’s “Only Murder in the Building.” NY: Between The Lines )
Jamie LaVerdiere (Broadway: Motown The Musical, TWUSA’s Dog Man )
Marcus Montgomery (NY: Save The Girl)
Brian Owen (Mint Theatre’s Chains, TWUSA’s Dog Man)
Dan Rosales (Off-Broadway:Trevor TWUSA’s Dog Man)
Crystal Sha’nae (Regional: Nina Simone; Four Women, TWUSA’s Dog Man)
Markia Nicole Smith (Regional : School Girls; Or The African Mean Girls Play).
The creative team includes:
Dog Man follows the chronicles of a canine superhero who loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the award-winning and worldwide bestselling author and illustrator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. An all-new Dog Man book , Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea , will be published by Scholastic on March 28, 2023.
Events
The Actors Studio Welcomes the Public to Free Events
Events
Katie Thompson, Santino Fontana, Jason Gotay and More To Star in Transport Group New Musical Split
Transport Group announces industry-only presentations of the new musical Split, conceived by Michele Lowe (The Smell of the Kill), with book by Lowe and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (The Lonely Few). The musical stars Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), with Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady); Tyrone Davis, Jr. (Waitress); Katrina Rose Diderikson; Santino Fontana (Tootsie); Jason Gotay (“Gossip Girl”); Monica Ramirez; and Jacob Keith Watson (Merrily We Roll Along). The project is directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III. Rodney Bush serves as music director; Avery Trunko stage manages.
In Split, a mother and daughter bound by a love of science embark on a road trip to the Grand Canyon in the summer of 1953. Lillian, a former librarian at Los Alamos during WWII, has a secret goal—to set daughter Amy’s life on a different course—away from her fiancé and into college—but by the end of their journey, it will be Amy who changes her mother’s life forever.
This musical has been developed under Transport Group’s Joanna & Steven Sanders New Works Program, which sees projects through from commission to full production. Other artists supported by this program include Carmel Dean, Kirsten Guenther, Michael John LaChiusa, and Harrison David Rivers. Split is part of Transport Group’s 20th Century Project, which excavates, through ten productions of new and revived work, our country’s growth and change in the last century. One production is dedicated to each decade; Split represents the 1950s. Past projects in this initiative include Queen of the Mist (1900s), I Remember Mama (1910s), and Strange Interlude (1920s).
Transport Group’s presentations of Split take place Monday, March 20 and Tuesday March 21, 2023. Industry members who wish to RSVP or would like further information about the musical or presentation should email info@transportgroup.org.
Off Broadway
The Best We Could Points Out The Hopelessness of This World
Emily Feldman’s The Best We Could needs suicide prevention counselors for the audience members leaving New York City Center, after each performance of Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere.
The play follows Thirty-six-year-old Ella (Aya Cash) who lives in L.A. and her parents Lou (Frank Wood) and Peg (Constance Shulman) who live in New Jersey. The family dog has died and Peg has blackmailed Ella into a cross-country drive with her father, to pick up the dog. All the family members are broken from life in some way.
In a strange way this play makes it seem that if we mess-up, there is nothing and we should either just end it or live in oblivion.
Peg is convinced that the drive will help both her daughter and her husband. Ella can not succeed in things that the world holds valuable and is cynical. Her father can not comes to grip with the loss of his job and Peg seems to have never been happy a moment in her whole life. Lou and Ella learn a lot about each other on the road trip as they visit the sites along the way.
In Colorado Lou’s oldest friend Mark (Brian D. Coats), hopefully is able to get him a new job, but when Ella secretly returns, she learns the truth of her father’s unemployment.
Narrating this tragedy is Maps (Maureen Sebastian) who is controls the fates of those before us. Sadly the ending is figured out early on, without the big reveal.
The cast is raw, real and truly the strength of this production. This is one talented ensemble cast.
The scenic design by Lael Jellinek, costume design by Anita Yavich and lighting design by Matt Frey are all simplistic, but work well.
Director Daniel Aukin and Feldman break the forth wall, making this all seem so matter of fact, like this is an everyday occurrence and one in which there is no redemption, hope or salvation.
If this is “The Best We Could ,” what happens when it’s not?
The Best We Could: Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere at New York City Center Stage I, 131 West 55th Streetthrough March 26th.
