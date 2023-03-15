Connect with us

Dog Man: The Musical Opening Night

8 hours ago

TheaterWorksUSA presented the New York return of Dog Man: The Musical at New World Stages.

L.R. Davidson, Jamie LaVerdiere, Brian Owen and DeShawn Bowens

The Cast of Dogman that includes-DeShawn Bowens, Dan Rosales, Brian Owen, Jamie LaVerdiere, L.R. Davidson and Crystal Sha’nae

The cast includes DeShawn Bowens (National Tour: Mean Girls)

DeShawn Bowens

DeShawn Bowens and Dan Rosales

L.R. Davidson (Regional: Follies, TWUSA’s Dog Man)

L.R. Davidson

L.R. Davidson and Jamie LaVerdiere

Martin Landry (Hulu’s “Only Murder in the Building.” NY: Between The Lines )

Martin Landry

Markia Nicole Smith, Martin Landry and Marcus Montgomery

Jamie LaVerdiere (Broadway: Motown The Musical, TWUSA’s Dog Man )

Jamie LaVerdiere

Jamie LaVerdiere

L.R. Davidson and Jamie LaVerdiere

Marcus Montgomery (NY: Save The Girl)

Marcus Montgomery

Brian Owen (Mint Theatre’s Chains, TWUSA’s Dog Man)

Brian Owen

Brian Owen and Crystal Sha’nae

Dan Rosales (Off-Broadway:Trevor TWUSA’s Dog Man)

Dan Rosales

Crystal Sha’nae (Regional: Nina Simone; Four Women, TWUSA’s Dog Man)

Crystal Sha’nae

Markia Nicole Smith (Regional : School Girls; Or The African Mean Girls Play).

Markia Nicole Smith

The creative team includes:

Jen Wineman (Director)

Heidi Leigh Manson (Costume Design)

William Spinnate and Roe Manzo

Kevin Del Aguila (Book and Lyrics)

Brad Alexander (Composer)

Jill Abramovitz and Brad Alexander

Dog Man follows the chronicles of a canine superhero who loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the award-winning and worldwide bestselling author and illustrator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. An all-new Dog Man book , Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea , will be published by Scholastic on March 28, 2023.

Matt Castle, Brad Alexander, Jen Wineman and Kevin Del Aguila

Brad Alexander, Jen Wineman and Kevin Del Aguila

The cast and creative team of Dog Man The Musical

The cast and creative team of Dog Man The Musical

Barbara Pasternack

Ken Hyle and Dale Mott

Barbara Pasternack, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Nehemiah Solomon and Crystal Sha’nae

The Actors Studio Welcomes the Public to Free Events

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 15, 2023

By

This Spring, The Actors Studio continues its 75th Anniversary celebration as the world’s most celebrated and influential membership association for professional actors, directors and playwrights. The legendary studio, located at 432 West 44th Street, will open its doors to the public for two special events, each free and open to the public.

Saturday, March 25 at 7PM

The Playwright: Tales From The Color Line

To reserve your seats, visit TheActorsStudio.org/75ColorLine

This special one-night-only event celebrates of the Black membership of The Actors Studio and Its award-winning contribution to American Theatre. Actors will present scenes from plays by black members of the Actors Studio, illuminating the varied and often fraught nature of our society’s interracial interactions. A moderator will lead a short Q & A after the presentation, where the audience can ask questions about what they have seen. Plays featured in the program will include:

This Bird of Dawning Singeth All Night Long by Phillip Hayes Dean

Directed by Paul Calderon, the cast features Martha Gehman and Richarda Abrams.

Blues for Mister Charley by James Baldwin

Directed by Patricia Floyd, the cast features Nelson Avidon, Scott McCord, Samuel Pygatt, Delissa Reynolds and Lawrence Stallings.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window by Lorraine Hansberry

Directed by JoAnna Rhinehart, the cast features Michael Billingsley, Aprella Barule and Omar Ezat

No Place to Be Somebody by Charles Gordone

Directed by Marcus Naylor, the cast features Brittany Chatman, Ronny Clanton, Robert Mobley, Marcus Naylor and Steven Vause

Friday, March 31 & Saturday, April 1 at 7PM

The Actors Studio: In Process

To reserve your seats, visit TheActorsStudio.org/75ProcessMarApr

The Actors Studio continues its news series that open its doors to the public for a rare opportunity to observe representative work from its private sessions. “Actors Studio In Process“ offers audiences a glimpse behind the doors of The Actors Studio, observing curated evenings of advanced work, drawn from acting sessions. At these open rehearsals, audiences may observe a scene from a larger production, a variation on a scene, and/or exploration of work designed by the actors—just as is done every week in session at the Studio. A moderator will lead a short Q & A after the work, where the audience can ask questions about what they have seen.

Seating for these special 75th Anniversary events are free, and extremely limited. Those who would like to attend must reserve seats and receive confirmation of access. For more information about The Actors Studio and upcoming events, visit TheActorsStudio.org.

PLEASE NOTE: While this event is free and open to the public,

reviews and photography of Actors Studio events are not permitted.

Thank you for respecting this long-standing policy of The Actors Studio.
Katie Thompson, Santino Fontana, Jason Gotay and More To Star in Transport Group New Musical Split

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 15, 2023

By

Transport Group announces industry-only presentations of the new musical Split, conceived by Michele Lowe (The Smell of the Kill), with book by Lowe and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (The Lonely Few).  The musical stars Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), with Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady); Tyrone Davis, Jr. (Waitress); Katrina Rose Diderikson; Santino Fontana (Tootsie); Jason Gotay (“Gossip Girl”); Monica Ramirez; and Jacob Keith Watson (Merrily We Roll Along).  The project is directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III.  Rodney Bush serves as music director; Avery Trunko stage manages.

In Split, a mother and daughter bound by a love of science embark on a road trip to the Grand Canyon in the summer of 1953.  Lillian, a former librarian at Los Alamos during WWII, has a secret goal—to set daughter Amy’s life on a different course—away from her fiancé and into college—but by the end of their journey, it will be Amy who changes her mother’s life forever.

This musical has been developed under Transport Group’s Joanna & Steven Sanders New Works Program, which sees projects through from commission to full production.  Other artists supported by this program include Carmel Dean, Kirsten Guenther, Michael John LaChiusa, and Harrison David Rivers.  Split is part of Transport Group’s 20th Century Project, which excavates, through ten productions of new and revived work, our country’s growth and change in the last century.  One production is dedicated to each decade; Split represents the 1950s.  Past projects in this initiative include Queen of the Mist (1900s), I Remember Mama (1910s), and Strange Interlude (1920s).

Transport Group’s presentations of Split take place Monday, March 20 and Tuesday March 21, 2023.  Industry members who wish to RSVP or would like further information about the musical or presentation should email info@transportgroup.org.

The Best We Could Points Out The Hopelessness of This World

Published

3 days ago

on

March 12, 2023

By

Emily Feldman’s The Best We Could needs suicide prevention counselors for the audience members leaving New York City Center, after each performance of Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere.

Brian D. Coats, Constance Shulman, Aya Cash, Frank Wood, Maureen Sebastian

The play follows Thirty-six-year-old Ella (Aya Cash) who lives in L.A. and her parents Lou (Frank Wood) and Peg (Constance Shulman) who live in New Jersey. The family dog has died and Peg has blackmailed Ella into a cross-country drive with her father, to pick up the dog. All the family members are broken from life in some way.

In a strange way this play makes it seem that if we mess-up, there is nothing and we should either just end it or live in oblivion.

Peg is convinced that the drive will help both her daughter and her husband. Ella can not succeed in things that the world holds valuable and is cynical. Her father can not comes to grip with the loss of his job and Peg seems to have never been happy a moment in her whole life. Lou and Ella learn a lot about each other on the road trip as they visit the sites along the way.

In Colorado Lou’s oldest friend Mark (Brian D. Coats), hopefully is able to get him a new job, but when Ella secretly returns, she learns the truth of her father’s unemployment.

Narrating this tragedy is Maps (Maureen Sebastian) who is controls the fates of those before us. Sadly the ending is figured out early on, without the big reveal.

The cast is raw, real and truly the strength of this production. This is one talented ensemble cast.

The scenic design by Lael Jellinek, costume design by Anita Yavich and lighting design by Matt Frey are all simplistic, but work well.

Director Daniel Aukin and Feldman break the forth wall, making this all seem so matter of fact, like this is an everyday occurrence and one in which there is no redemption, hope or salvation.

If this is “The Best We Could ,” what happens when it’s not?

The Best We Could: Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere at New York City Center Stage I, 131 West 55th Streetthrough March 26th.

 

