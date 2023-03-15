Dog Man: The Musical Opening Night

This Spring, The Actors Studio continues its 75th Anniversary celebration as the world’s most celebrated and influential membership association for professional actors, directors and playwrights. The legendary studio, located at 432 West 44th Street, will open its doors to the public for two special events, each free and open to the public. Saturday, March 25 at 7PM The Playwright: Tales From The Color Line To reserve your seats, visit TheActorsStudio.org/75ColorLine This special one-night-only event celebrates of the Black membership of The Actors Studio and Its award-winning contribution to American Theatre. Actors will present scenes from plays by black members of the Actors Studio, illuminating the varied and often fraught nature of our society’s interracial interactions. A moderator will lead a short Q & A after the presentation, where the audience can ask questions about what they have seen. Plays featured in the program will include: This Bird of Dawning Singeth All Night Long by Phillip Hayes Dean Directed by Paul Calderon, the cast features Martha Gehman and Richarda Abrams. Blues for Mister Charley by James Baldwin Directed by Patricia Floyd, the cast features Nelson Avidon, Scott McCord, Samuel Pygatt, Delissa Reynolds and Lawrence Stallings. The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window by Lorraine Hansberry Directed by JoAnna Rhinehart, the cast features Michael Billingsley, Aprella Barule and Omar Ezat No Place to Be Somebody by Charles Gordone Directed by Marcus Naylor, the cast features Brittany Chatman, Ronny Clanton, Robert Mobley, Marcus Naylor and Steven Vause Friday, March 31 & Saturday, April 1 at 7PM The Actors Studio: In Process To reserve your seats, visit TheActorsStudio.org/75ProcessMarApr The Actors Studio continues its news series that open its doors to the public for a rare opportunity to observe representative work from its private sessions. “Actors Studio In Process“ offers audiences a glimpse behind the doors of The Actors Studio, observing curated evenings of advanced work, drawn from acting sessions. At these open rehearsals, audiences may observe a scene from a larger production, a variation on a scene, and/or exploration of work designed by the actors—just as is done every week in session at the Studio. A moderator will lead a short Q & A after the work, where the audience can ask questions about what they have seen. Seating for these special 75th Anniversary events are free, and extremely limited. Those who would like to attend must reserve seats and receive confirmation of access. For more information about The Actors Studio and upcoming events, visit TheActorsStudio.org.