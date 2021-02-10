This list consists of basic dog training tips:

Be assertive when training your dog. If your dog does something wrong let him know and vice versa. Never praise your dog for doing something he/she did wrong.

It is important to be consistent when training your dog. For example, if your puppy learns a new trick it is important that you give him a treat every time he repeats the trick.

It is important to be patient when training your dog. A Dog is a smart animal that can learn many tricks. Don’t give up on a trick if your dog doesn’t learn it right away. Different tricks have different degrees of difficulty.

It is imperative that you remove discouraging emotions when training a dog. Anger will only dishearten your dog and will not solve the problem.

Watch your tone of voice. It is important to reserve soft tones for play and cuddle times only. If you are in a training session make sure you use a strong, firm tone.

Clear and short commands work best when training your dog. Do not use words that sound similar for different tricks.

Also, do not forget about the safety of your pet. Wireless dog fence systems are very popular now, so that your dog doesn’t run away from home and feel free and happy.

Positive reinforcement is the most effective method for training a dog. Positive reinforcement is praising your dog for good behavior. For example, giving the dog treats for learning a new trick or behaving the way you want it to behave. Below are tips to train a dog by using positive reinforcement.

Tip #1: To begin, you first have to understand WHY your dog is behaving the way he is. You need to identify the root of the problem to figure out a solution.

Tip #2: Once you understand why your dog is behaving the way he does is then you can start searching for a solution. It is essential that you understand your dog through the world in which he sees it.

Tip #3: Do not confuse your dog by talking to him as if he is human. Use short words that your dog will understand and not get confused.

Tip #4: Never scream or hit your dog. Recognize your dog’s concerns by using a firm stern voice.

Tip #5: When dealing with anxiety behavior it is best to use a technique called desensitization. Desensitization is showing something someone fears is no longer scary. For example, if your dog is now allowed on the couch, show him more affection on the ground.