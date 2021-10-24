MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Feng Shui Pet

Dogs Against Fauci The Cruelty of a Psychopath

Dogs Against Fauci The Cruelty of a Psychopath

Kids who abuse animals are destined to become Serial Killers. Cruelty against animals is one of the traits people who identifying with serial murderers and people with violent tendencies portray. What about adults who exhibit this behavior?

Take Anthony Fauci, who has puppy blood on his hands. A Fauci-funded experiment has killed dozens of puppies using taxpayer’s money. Documents showing Fauci’s organization, the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), killed dozens of actual puppies for research between 2018 and 2019.

NIAID spent $1.68 million on a research project killing 44 beagle puppies aged 6-8 months old. They were either force-fed or injected with an experimental drug, and then immediately murdered and dissected. Some dogs also had their vocal cords cut so they could not bark. The FDA eventually deemed the research “unnecessary,” but taxpayers still paid for this atrocity.

In September 2020, the NIAID directed nearly a half million dollars to researchers for experimental drug testing, which required an additional 28 more beagles to be infected with a disease-causing parasite. The dogs were euthanized three months later for blood collection, after they suffered immeasurable amounts if pain. NONE OF THESE DOGS WERE GIVEN ANASTASIA.

The NIAID also funded gain-of-function experiments in China.

For those who do not know Fauci and AIDS click here and then do your own research.

Why is Fauci not being brought up on indictments and why do people believe anything this hypocritical, inhumane man has to say?

Can you live with yourself knowing this man sent innocent puppy to a painful death and you paid for it?

If this statement hurts you, it should and now it’s time to raise our voices.

Related Items
Feng Shui Pet

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Feng Shui Pet

Dog training can curb down pet behavioral issues – The important reasons for considering dog training

WriterOctober 18, 2021
Read More

Operation Companion Canine Needs Your Help

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 7, 2021
Read More

Scarlett Johansson Joins Operation Warrior Shield in “Healing Their Hidden Wounds”

Suzanna BowlingAugust 6, 2021
Read More

6 Supplements That Benefit Your Dog’s Health

WriterMay 30, 2021
Read More

Why is it Important to Train Your Canine Friend

WriterMarch 23, 2021
Read More

Give a Specially Trained Service Dog To A needy Veteran and Get your Tax Deduction for 2020

Errol RappaportDecember 27, 2020
Read More

ASCAP Foundation Jamie deRoy & friends Award Winners

Suzanna BowlingNovember 16, 2020
Read More

Audra McDonald, Liev Schreiber, Mena Suvari and More Help The Humane Society Raise Over 2 Million Dollars at “To the Rescue!” Gala to Help Save Animals

Suzanna BowlingNovember 14, 2020
Read More

3 Things You Might Not Know About Service Dogs

WriterOctober 16, 2020
Read More