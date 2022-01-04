Dolenz Does It Again – Topping Little Steven’s Underground Garage-SiriusXM- For Coolest Song of the Year – “Circle Sky”

In 2016, Micky Dolenz topped Little Steven’s Underground Garage’s Coolest Song of the Year with “Birth of an Accidental Hipster” from the 2015 Monkees Good Times album – the song was written by Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller; and today it was announced that his re-imagined recording of Michael Nesmith’s “Circle Sky” topped the Underground Garage list for Coolest Song of 2021.

Micky Dolenz

The track is from Dolenz’s mid-year solo album Dolenz Sings Nesmith (on 7a Records); a tribute to the songs of Mike Nesmith.

Here’s Micky’s Facebook post: Happy New Year!I want to thank everyone for making Circle Sky from Dolenz Sings Nesmith the Coolest Song in the World for 2021. Needless to say, that this comes at a bittersweet time is an understatement. But I know that wherever he is, he is thrilled to see his work being acknowledged. I look forward to continuing the legacy of my band mates the best way I know how, by keeping the music alive. Also, major kudos to Christian Nesmith for his vision and reimagination of these wonderful songs and thanks to 7A Records for making the project happen. Let’s look forward to a safe and sound 2022 and I hope to see you all soon.