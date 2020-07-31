Dolly Parton, Justin Bieber, Ozark, Mrs. Maisel, Queer Eye and More as PaleyFest LA 2020 Goes Virtual

For the first time PaleyFest LA is going virtual festival with FREE events — including Dolly Parton,Cate Blanchett, Justin Bieber, the casts of Ozark, Mrs. Maisel, Queer Eye and others.

The festival will be available to view by Citi cardmembers and Paley members beginning August 7, with panels available to the public August 10. All will be hosted on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel.

One of the highlights is a Schitt’s Creek panel taking about the comedy’s sixth and final season.

Here’s the lineup with scheduled guests:

Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: Dolly Parton, Executive Producer, Sam Haskell, Executive Producer, Kathleen Turner (Miss Mary Shaw), and Ginnifer Goodwin (Genevieve Carson). Moderated by Jim Halterman, West Coast Bureau Chief, TV Guide Magazine/TV Insider

Justin Bieber: Seasons: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Michael D. Ratner, Director, Scooter Braun, Executive Producer, Allison Kaye, Poo Bear, Josh Gudwin, Joe Termini, Ryan Good, and Alex Piper. Moderated by Shirley Halperin, Variety

Late Night with Seth Meyers: Seth Meyers, Host, Mike Shoemaker, Producer, Alex Baze, Head Writer & Producer, Sal Gentile, Supervising Producer & Closer Look Supervising Writer, Amber Ruffin, Writer, and Jenny Hagel, Writer. Moderated by Meredith Blake, Los Angeles Times

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amy Sherman-Palladino, Creator/Executive Producer, Daniel Palladino, Executive Producer, Rachel Brosnahan, (Miriam “Midge” Maisel), Alex Borstein (Susie Myerson), Tony Shalhoub (Abe Weissman), Marin Hinkle (Rose Weissman), Michael Zegen (Joel Maisel), Kevin Pollak (Moishe Maisel), Caroline Aaron (Shirley Maisel), Jane Lynch (Sophie Lennon), Luke Kirby (Lenny Bruce), LeRoy McClain (Shy Baldwin), Stephanie Hsu (Mei). Moderator TBA

Mrs. America: Cate Blanchett (Phyllis Schlafly), Executive Producer, Rose Byrne (Gloria Steinem), Uzo Aduba (Shirley Chisholm), Sarah Paulson (Alice Macray), Margo Martindale (Bella Abzug), Ari Graynor (Brenda Feigen-Fasteau), John Slattery (Fred Schlafly), Dahvi Waller, Creator, Executive Producer, Showrunner, & Writer, Stacey Sher, Executive Producer, Ryan Fleck, Executive Producer & Director, and Coco Francini, Executive Producer. Moderated by Martha Raddatz, ABC News’ Chief Global Affairs Correspondent

One Day at a Time: Mike Royce, Executive Producer, Brent Miller, Executive Producer, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Executive Producer, Justina Machado (Penelope Alvarez), Rita Moreno (Lydia Riera), Isabella Gomez (Elena Alvarez), Marcel Ruiz (Alex Alvarez), Todd Grinnell (Pat Schneider), Stephen Tobolowsky (Dr. Leslie Berkowitz), India de Beaufort (Avery), Sheridan Pierce (Syd), Ed Quinn (Max Ferraro), Raquel Justice (Nora). Moderated by Stacey Abrams, Founder, Fair Fight

Outlander: Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), Diana Gabaldon, Author, Maril Davis, Executive Producer, and Matthew B. Roberts, Executive Producer. Moderator: Kate Hahn, TV Guide Magazine

Ozark

Jason Bateman (Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde), Executive Producer, Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth) Janet McTeer (Helen Pierce), Tom Pelphrey (Ben Davis), and Chris Mundy, Executive Producer. Moderator: Dave Karger, Host, Turner Classic Movies; Special Correspondent, IMDB

Queer Eye: Bobby Berk, Host, Karamo Brown, Host, Tan France, Host, Antoni Porowski, Host, and Jonathan Van Ness, Host. Moderated by Patrick Gomez, Editor in Chief, A.V. Club

Schitt’s Creek: (Members only) Dan Levy (David Rose), Co-creator & Executive Producer, Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), Co-creator & Executive Producer, Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose), Consulting Producer, and Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose). Moderated by Patrick Gomez, Editor in Chief, A.V. Club