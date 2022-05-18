MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Domino’s and Netflix Premiere Mind Ordering App Before ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Domino’s and Netflix Premiere Mind Ordering App Before ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

What if you could order pizza with your mind? Now you can, thanks to Domino’s new mind ordering app. Domino’s Pizza  is teaming up with Netflix to introduce the latest strange thing to come out of Hawkins National Lab.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” cast members, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb Mclaughlin, partner with Domino’s Pizza on the launch of its new ‘Mind Ordering’ app. The duo went behind the scenes on the set of the creative effort as their “Stranger Things” characters, ‘Dustin and Lucas’, witness a series of events that lead to Domino’s “Mind Ordering” app at dominosmindordering.com. (Photo courtesy of Domino’s Pizza)

Domino’s mind ordering app is a new immersive experience which places “test subjects” inside Hawkins National Lab in Hawkins, Indiana – transporting them to the center of “Stranger Things” in 1986. Users can explore the lab, uncover Easter eggs, use their telekinetic powers to gain control of certain objects and place a Domino’s Easy Order. How? Domino’s mind ordering app uses facial recognition and eye-tracking technology to allow test subjects to use their “powers” to order pizza by making certain facial expressions and head movements.

“Is mind ordering real? At Domino’s – it absolutely is,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president of brand and product innovation. “Domino’s customers and ‘Stranger Things’ fans can now channel their inner Eleven by using telekinetic powers to order pizza with their mind.”

To place an order using Domino’s mind ordering app, test subjects must have a Pizza Profile with an existing saved Easy Order. Don’t have a Domino’s Easy Order? No problem! Test subjects can choose to explore Hawkins National Lab for fun, without placing an order.

“We’re geeked to launch this first-of-its-kind mind ordering app, just in time for the premiere of ‘Stranger Things’ new season,” said Trumbull. “Now hungry customers and ‘Stranger Things’ fans across the U.S. will get a taste of what it’s like to be Eleven, and they may find some hidden surprises along the way, such as the Noid or Demogorgon.”

How did Domino’s mind ordering app come about? Scientists at Hawkins National Lab made a mind-bending discovery, and things didn’t go exactly as planned. Watch “Stranger Things” characters Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) witness a series of events that led to Domino’s mind ordering app at dominosmindordering.com.

Domino’s new mind ordering app is available for download from the App Store or on Google Play. Have a taste for pizza and nostalgia? Domino’s is rolling out a retro 1980s pizza box for medium and large pizzas (excluding Handmade Pan pizzas) for a limited time at stores across the U.S., while supplies last. Season four of “Stranger Things” premieres on Netflix on May 27 (volume one) and July 1 (volume two).

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Get Ready For Flamenco Summer Nights

Suzanna BowlingMay 18, 2022
Read More

Sipping in Style This Spring and Into Summer

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 13, 2022
Read More

Destination for Best Lunch in Town – CITIZENS

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 13, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 11, 2022
Read More

Old Stove Pub Brings New Delightful Masterpiece to Manhattan

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 6, 2022
Read More

Kentucky Derby Drink Ideas

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 5, 2022
Read More

Hello Foodie! New Items to Love

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 5, 2022
Read More

Mother’s Day Restaurant Ideas in New York City

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 5, 2022
Read More

Chelsea Table and Stage Not Just For Cabaret

Suzanna BowlingMay 3, 2022
Read More