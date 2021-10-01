Don Q Come To NYC’S Little Italy

New York’s Little Italy is set to become the land of La Mancha and Armand Assante its modern-day Don Quixote in the upcoming feature “Don Q.”

Feeding off decades of delusion, longtime Little Italy resident Don Q believes himself to be a powerful mafia figurehead set out to reclaim the neighborhood and its fleeting values.

It isn’t until the return of a ruthless ex-con that Q’s fantasy is put to the test, landing the self-proclaimed Don and a loyal recruit in an ensuing turf war.

A slight departure from the 1605 Miguel De Cerventes novel, the screenplay, penned by Claudio Bellante and Michael Domino explores the dangers of free will through the indulgence of a dark imagination.

Bellante will direct, with Assante, Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos), Saundra Santiago (Miami Vice), Chuck Zito, (Mott Haven) Craig DiFrancia, Alesandra Assante, William DeMeo, and Federico Castellucio (The Sopranos) toplining.

I just watched the 2007 film American Gangster and though stars Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe were magnificent, Assante’s role of a potential associate (Dominic Cattano) to crime boss Washington was exceptional. That’s why Assante is known as an actor’s actor.

Assante is a four-time Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner for Gotti in 1996.

Shooting on Don Q began this week in NYC’s Little Italy.