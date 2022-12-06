Donna Lynne Champlin, Marc Kudisch, Mary Testa and More Star In It’s a Wonderful Life

Transport Group one-night-only performance of the Frank Capra holiday classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, gender bends the classic tale. The one night benefit on December 12th, stars Obie and Drama Desk winner Donna Lynne Champlin (CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), as George Bailey, are Barbara Andres (On Golden Pond, Cabaret, Our Town) as Mr. Gower; Sherry D. Boone (Jelly’s Last Jam, Marie Christine) as Mary Hatch; Marc Kudisch (three-time Tony nominee, Thoroughly Modern Millie, 9 to 5) as Nick the Bartender; Michael Mastro (Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, Side Man) as Uncle Billy; Maryann Plunkett (Tony winner, Me and My Girl) as Clarence; Mary Testa (three-time Tony nominee, Queen of the Mist, Oklahoma!) as Henry F. Potter; Barbara Walsh (Tony nominee, Falsettos, Company) as Ma Bailey; and Nick Westrate (Drama Desk winner, The Boys in the Band, Casa Valentina) as Violet Bick. Courtesy of The Donna Reed Foundation, the benefit includes an appearance by Mary Owen, daughter of Oscar winner Donna Reed, who will introduce the evening.

The show will be directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, which takes place Monday, December 12, at 8pm, at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Bleecker Street.

Tickets: www.TransportGroup.org