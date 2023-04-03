Music
Donnie Kehr’s Beautiful Strange
It’s always a possibly awkward situation when a Broadway-stalwart drops an album. Even before reviewing it, I wonder if it’ll be all Broadway-oriented material or something completely new for them. Ben Platt’s debut album was good, but not great. It certainly showed he had his ear on what’s going on, but his quick-rise to fame in Dear Evan Hansen I think clouded people’s opinion. Half expected more Broadway-stuff and the other expected and wanted something different. Released on Atlantic, there was a major push and kit was a hit.
Idina Menzel’s done at least five album that I know of and her last album, Idina, was given an interesting take via the All-Music site: “Menzel is able to craft a sound that’s expansive enough to resonate with fans of her stage work while adding a bit of a modern age,” particularly drawing attention to “Queen of Swords”, “Cake”, and “I Do” tracks on the album.
Broadway journeyman Donnie Kehr (Billy Elliot; Jersey Boys; AIDA; The Who’s TOMMY) was in a hard-core rock/pop outfit Urgent (1984-1987) back in the day; recording two albums (Cast The First Stone and Thinking Out Loud) for the long-gone, much missed EMI Records. They even had a single “Running Back” that popped on the Billboard charts. The self-taught piano-man is a master of several different genres and his solo album Beautiful Strange – original dropped in January as a download and now available as a CD – is a fascinating portrait of a true artist.
The title track is simply exquisite. Thought provoking lyrically and musically quite beautiful; it’s the type of track that can quickly describe Kehr’s artist oeuvre. “Over You” is a die-hard rocker showing Kehr’s lessons learned from Urgent still remain. It’s a dynamite track that works on not only classic rock radio, but contemporary outlets as well. Perfect for SiriusXM.
“Marseille Café” is another gem. Quiet, but deeply felt. Written by Kehr and Ted Baker, its an absolutely stunning track.
“Give Me A Sign” and “Feels Like Love” are pure pop-classics. Both tracks have all the ingredients for a major, major hit.
Kehr’s “New York City Strong” was written as a bold statement on New York City’s resurrection and the lyrics take on a special meaning for sure.
Kehr is the driving force behind the PATH Fund, which yearly present the stunning Rockers On Broadway show – the next one is Monday, October 16.
Produce by Kehr (with vocal contributions from Sam Behr and Tituss Burgess) I can definitely say that if the album gets promoted correctly and the right people hear it, it’ll be a huge win.
On ROB Records/Jazheads.
Broadway
Jennifer Simard Proves It’s Her Number That People Will Be Wanting
I have been a fan of Jennifer Simard since I saw her in Forbidden Broadway and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. It has been thrilling to see her working so consistently. Her new one-woman show Jennifer Simard: Can I Get Your Number? is beautifully-crafted. You see another side of Ms. Simard that you will not expect. This woman has chops and I don’t just mean comedic ones. Play so many supporting roles on Broadway she saluted those “legendary” women who were her role models. The songs were dedicated to her co-stars, but she made many of these songs her own.
Coming through the audience Jennifer Hudson’s “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls, had Jennifer sliding down a banister that was two stairs long. Comedy was definitely present.
Playing tribute to her first goddess was “More to the Story”, a cut number from Shrek for her co-star, Sutton Foster. Guest star, fellow Shrek and Company cast member, Christopher Seiber. These two are comedic genius together.
In Hello, Dolly! she worked with leading lady, Bernadette Peters and paid tribute to her with “Broadway Baby.” and then “Unexpected Song” from Song & Dance a song she sang at a gala honoring Bernadette.
Paying tribute to her Horace Vandergelder, Victor Garber we were treated to “All For the Best” from Godspell. Jennifer and her brother, who was in the audience every Sunday, listened to the cast album. Joining Jennifer was her music director Steve Marzullo, as she used sandpaper, coconuts and a slide whistle to keep it real.
“Two Kinsmen” from The Mystery of Edwin Drood, “gave us her tribute to Betty Buckley, was became her superfan during the run of Disaster. Marzullo, again gave us the second part of the duet.
“Sons Of” from Jacques Brel not only honored the patriots fighting in Ukraine but to pay tribute to her Hello Dolly! co-star, Donna Murphy. Murphy’s late husband, Shawn Elliott, was in the original cast of Jacques Brel. Paying tribute to her final Dolly was the anthem “Before the Parade Passes By.”
What Ms. Simard showed all night was her incredible vocal range now came out the comedy in Michael Devon’s “Hurt Someone’s Feelings Today.”
My favorite number of the entire night was Madeline Kahn’s “Never” from On the Twentieth Century. It was sung just like Madeline and it was brilliant.
With the lyricist/librettist Joe DiPietro, in the audience “I Will Be Loved Tonight” from I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, became even more special.
Jennifer was nominated for a Tony for her role of Sarah in the revival of Company. Sitting at my table was the original SarahBarbara Barrie. Jennifer went on several times for Patti LuPone. Having missed those performances we were treated to a fabulously done “The Ladies Who Lunch”.
The Beatles’ “Yesterday“was dedicated to her friend the beloved Rebecca Luker.”Somewhere That’s Green” from Little Shop of Horrors has me wanting to she her play Audrey.
“Never Can Say Goodbye,” from Disaster, led to an encore of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Edelweiss” sand not only by Jennifer but the entire audience.
I brought with me a person who doesn’t know musical theatre at all and because of seeing Jennifer’s show Elisabeta wants to see more. That is the best review I can write. A true artist brings in new admirers and Jennifer does just that. Bravo!
If you get a chance catch this talented performer in concert, but that might be awhile as Jennifer is going into Once Upon a One More Time The Britney Spears musical. Visit Jennifer’s website jennifersimard.com, or follow her @thejennifersimard on Instagram.
If the song is missing, click on the blue links and you can hear clips of them all.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
WES’ ASTEROID — (Via World of Reel) Last we heard about “Asteroid City,” it had been rated R for “Brief Graphic Nudity.” Of course, Focus decided to appeal the MPAA designation. The aim is PG-13, as they want this film seen by as many heads as possible, and rightfully so.
Last year, Focus Features bought “Asteroid City” for domestic distribution. They released an ambiguous synopsis in the process, but now we have a new, more-detailed synopsis:
Thousands of years ago an asteroid fell from the sky, creating a huge crater, in the centercentre of which a piece of asteroid rock remains. Once a year, a convention is held on the site, attracting astronomers, teachers, families with would-be teenage astronomers – as well as military personal personnel. As the stars begin to align, events occur which are startling, and completely unexpected. This is Anderson at his comic best; it is also suffused with the grief caused by the death of the mother of one of the families – giving the film a profound emotional impact.
Some on-set photos had also been revealed (before being taken down by Focus Features). They all contained the meticulous attention to detail that we expect from Anderson, but set in the 1950’s.
The star-studded cast features Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie in their Anderson film debuts, plus Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.
How many of these are we thinking will be cameos? Oh, and where’s Bill Murray? Did his scenes get snipped after last year’s #MeToo incident? They claim it’s because he had COVID and got recast.
Even stranger, Murray was livestreamed at the last NYFF alongside Anderson, Adrian Brody, and others from the set of “Asteroid City”. Not only that, he’s the one who revealed the title of the film during a BFI Q&A last November.
“Asteroid City,” which wrapped production last October, and will be released June 23rd. A Cannes premiere is practically sealed for this one.
Here’s the trailer:
GENERATION SEX — Sex Pistols and Generation X supergroup Generation Sex will play their first ever headline UK show in Wolverhampton this summer.
Singer Billy Idol and bassist Tony James, guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook will play The Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton on Monday 10th July 2023.
The one-off headline UK show follows Generation Sex’s eagerly awaited performance at the Iggy Pop headlined Dog Day Afternoon at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Saturday 1st July.
The Dog Day Afternoon line-up also boasts Blondie, Buzzcocks and Lambrini Girls. Tickets are on sale from Planet Rock Tickets now.
Generation Sex made their live debut at The Roxy in West Hollywood in October 2018 where they performed a setlist of Sex Pistols and Generation X songs, plus a spitting cover of ‘My Way.’
The band also play European festival shows this summer at France’s Hellfest, Belgium’s Graspop, Norway’s Tons of Rock, and Kaisaniemen Puisto in Finland.
SHORT TAKES — Celebrity-scribe Mark Bego’s next book is indeed on legendary rocker Joe Cocker and will be out for the holidays via Yorkshire Publishing …
Keith Reid, who co-wrote the lyrics for most of Procol Harum’s original songs, died March 23 of cancer … The Micky Dolenz Celebrates The Monkesstour opens tonight in Orlando, Florida …
Somehow we missed it, but Ricki Lee Jones is at NYC’s Birdland next week in support of her new Russ Titelman-produced new album Pieces of Treasure. The pair worked together on the classic album Pirates in 1982. A gem of a performer, the album documented her break-up with Tom Waits and was simply stunning. I listened to it for hours on end. I hope I can catch one of the performances. Check out this interview with Jones on WBGO: https://www.wbgo.org/music/2023-03-29/with-pieces-of-treasure-rickie-lee-jones-makes-her-grown-up-record?fbclid=IwAR3bTtPMicueDycZTg5CW_rHUzpMEMMNkZG79GXQuK4MyOp56zMPfShdiSg…
SIGHTING: WOR’s Tom Cuddy and PR-maven David Salidor at Ruth’s Chris Steak House for a farewell meal. The hallowed NY-eatery closes next week … Just saw a great TV-segment on NBC’s Todayon Gold Rush Vinyl and their Caren Kelleher who spoke quite specifically and eloquently about her hand in returning vinyl to a prominent force in the record biz. Those in the know will certainly agree about the merits of vinyl, as opposed to digital, but the one element seriously missing from the piece to me, was about the creative process. Face it, even before one decides to go vinyl, or not, the song, the creative material has got to be there. As industry-seer Steve Leeds always says (and he’s damn right) A good song … is a good song. It starts from there … I was listening to a very recent Eric Clapton podcast and he revealed that in June he was going to be recording with Tom Jones! He also said that he and Jones used to pal around in the 60’s. Wow, who knew that? … HBO premieres White House Plumbers on Monday, May 1. I’ve seen the trailer a bunch of times and it’s priceless; especially if you lived through it as I have. Also, bravo to 10 Years After’s “I Love To Change The World” which fits in so, so perfectly. Here’s the trailer:
Happy Bday Susan Hathaway; Warren Beatty and Mr. Clapton!
Events
Did you Know Andrea Bocelli and Hauser Performed Live In Times Square?
Celebrating the release The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli, Andrea Bocelli and Hauser performed Melodramma Live in Times Square.
Combining world-class musical performances with intimate conversations across the awe-inspiring Italian countryside, The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli is an exploration of the moments that define us, the songs that inspire us, and the relationships that connect us to what matters most. You can see this film produced by Fantom events April 2 – 9. You can get tickets here.
Watch Bocelli and his wife Veronica travel on horseback along Italy’s Via Francigena, an ancient road traveled by pilgrims for centuries in the footsteps of the apostles and saints. Along the way, they are joined by friends Michael W. Smith, Tori Kelly, Tauren Wells, and TAYA for world-class musical performances in some of Italy’s most magnificent venues and majestic locations.
Following a blessing from the Pope, Bocelli’s children Matteo and Virginia make appearances in this amazing adventure, as well as musicians and singers Katherine Jenkins, Clara Barbier Serrano, 2Cellos, 40 Fingers, and many others.
