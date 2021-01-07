Don’t Do As I Say Do As I Preach

Unlawful protesting is never good, but since May BLM’s and Antifa have made this the norm is our country. The American public has been told to have patience, accept the guilt of crimes we did not commit, do not be bothered by the trashing of buildings or public monuments. Just look at Seattle, Portland and NYC. What about the feelings of the business owners or those people who have become casualties?

America sadly has been accepting protesters marching without masks and getting away with vandalism, because of……………..? Now that it goes against our political sides suddenly it’s not ok? Or is it? It has never been ok and that is what needs to be said and addressed.

Yesterday hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Manhattan in retaliation of the pro-Trump supporters marching on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.. Mayor de Blasio puts the blame on President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley even though unpeaceful protests have been allowed in NYC since May 2020. Slaps on the wrists and de Blasio praising the protesters, is a normal occurrence.

The protestors ended up in Times Square but gathered outside Trump Tower where eight protestors were arrested by NYPD officers. Six protestors received summonses and two were issued desk appearance tickets for other charges according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The anti-Trump group “Rise and Resist,” a separate group gathered in front of the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle Wednesday afternoon. This was before anything went down at the capital.

I guess if you are on the right side everything is ok?