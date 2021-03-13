Don’t Forget To Turn Your Clocks Back Tomorrow

On Sunday at 2:00 a.m., time moves forward, at least in most states. Daylight-saving time means evenings stay lighter. Though 70% of Americans prefer not to switch their clocks back and forth it is still in place.

New York has joined the rally to “lock the clock,” “ditch the switch” — ending the twice-a-year clock time change. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Washington have already passed such bills. Legislators are working to join the growing number of states who opt in favor of permanent standard time.