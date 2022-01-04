Don’t Look Up A Satirical Bite At Life As It Is

Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” is dark comedic take on our world today. Director and screenwriter Adam McKay’s film gives a dire warning that if we don’t act quickly, if we continue to ignore the comet heading our way, that is our fate/ the end of the world as we know it will be gone.

This star studded cast features Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomy professor Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence as PhD student Kate Dibiasky who discover that a giant comet is headed towards earth. When they try to share their findings, havoc issues.

Meryl Streep plays a Hillary Clinton type president who is more concerned with her campaign numbers and financing. Jonah Hill plays her son like a Hunter Biden type, completely moronic. The winning Cate Blanchet is the ego based Katie Couric/Nancy O’Dell type and the brilliant Mark Rylance is Peter Isherwell, a tech billionaire and the founder of a mobile phone company named BASH. Isherwell has an idea for how he can turn the comet to his advantage and it is due to his greed that the world suffers. He plays the role like a droll Fauci. Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, and Rob Perlman add to the wonderful acting.

This film reminds me a lot of “Leap of Faith,” in that it has so much to say, but is the general American public ready to take a deep look into our stupidity and blind sheep following of our government and the media? My guess is doubtful.

is “Don’t Look Up” amusing, yes, if we can laugh at ourselves. No, if you are unaware of what is really going down in this world. If you are the later category, this film will confuse you. This story could be happening right now and most people would simply be desensitized and pass away without realizing the lies perpetuated onto them.

This movie is like a rollercoaster ride that you are sure to get whiplash, but will want to get right back on as you are sure you missed a thing or two.