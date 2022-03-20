MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Don't Miss Derek Klena & Seth Rudetsky Tonight at 8pm

Don’t Miss Derek Klena & Seth Rudetsky Tonight at 8pm

Derek Klena & Seth Rudetsky – 3/20 8 PM ET streaming

Derek Klena was most recently in Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. Prior to that, he played the same role in the world premiere production at A.R.T in Cambridge, MA. Previously, he starred as Dmitry in the stage adaptation of the animated movie Anastasia. Derek first broke onto the NYC theatre scene in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Carrie, where he was quickly noticed and scooped up by Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to originate the lead role of Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight. He then made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in 10th Anniversary Company of Wicked and followed that up by originating the role of Michael in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County. Derek has also made appearances on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Quantico," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Blue Bloods," "Law and Order: SVU," and "Carrie Diaries."

USE CODE 'KLENA5' TO SAVE $5.

