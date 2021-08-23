Don’t Miss Out On The Friends Experience

It’s been 25 years since fans first met Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe, but The FRIENDS™ Experience takes visitors right back to 1994 to revisit some of the series’ most iconic scenes. Produced by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and Warner Bros. Television Group, the 8,500-square-foot experience sold out its one-month NYC run before moving to Boston, Chicago and Atlanta.

The FRIENDS™ Experience is located at 130 E 23rd St (corner of 23rd St and Lexington Ave). Inside there are two floors of interactive experiences, where you can step inside the world of FRIENDS™. Pose on the iconic orange couch, explore newly added original props and costumes from the show like Chandler’s bunny suit and Rachel’s famous cow jacket, or sit in Monica & Rachel’s living room. There are all-new set recreations, including Monica & Rachel’s Apartment and the Las Vegas Wedding Chapel where Ross and Rachel tied the knot, and interactive displays where you can poke Ugly Naked Guy and take a victory lap on Pat the Dog.

There is even a cafe within Central Perk that serves coffee, pastries, and desserts, which will be open to the public daily starting at 7am so you can bring your friends and relive your favorite Central Perk scenes.

General Admission Ticket Price: Starting at $45.00 plus taxes and fees.

Peak: $52.50 plus taxes and fees. Peak ticket times are all-day on weekends, holidays, and non-holiday weekdays from 5pm onwards.

Until September 6th