Don’t Miss The Seeing Place Theater’s New Play Dog Act

Seeing Place Theater is celebrating its 10++ Season, with The Body Politic, stories that expose the fight for autonomy. Their first show of the year is Liz Duffy Adams’ irreverent post-apocalyptic play Dog Act.

Dog Act follows the adventures of Zetta Stone, a traveling performer, and her companion Dog (a young man undergoing a “voluntary species demotion”) as they wander through the former northeastern United States. This darkly comic variation on the classic doomsday genre, has five original songs.

The show is produced fully on zoom, complete with costumes, sets, and sound design. It stars members of their illustrious ensemble comprised of actors from the BIPOC, disabled, LGTBQIA, and immigrant communities, and 75% are women or non-binary.

The productions star members of their illustrious ensemble comprised of actors from the BIPOC, disabled, LGTBQIA, and immigrant communities, and 75% are women or non-binary. They are TSP veterans Erin Cronican, Robin Friend, William Ketter, Jon L Peacock, Hailey Vest, Brandon Walker (who appeared in one of the first ever productions of the play in 2005), and Weronika Helena Wozniak. The production features scenic and costume design by Erin Cronican. Brandon Walker is the sound designer and composer, and Shannon Formas is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

“It seems all-too appropriate to be presenting a play about post-apocalyptic adventures, given our current health and political upheaval that we’re experiencing in the United States,” says director Erin Cronican. “This play asks us to reflect on how we manage our pain and loss, how we forge alliances in times of strife, and the importance of storytelling to bring us all together.”

Tickets are $10-$50 and are now available online at www.TheSeeingPlace.com or by calling (866) 811-4111.

Running Time: 2 hours

Website: www.seeingplacetheater.com

Social Media: @TheSeeingPlace

Seeing Play Theater is a proud member of ART-NY, NYIT Award Nominee, AEA Showcase Code/Theater Authority