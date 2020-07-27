MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Don’t Throw It Away: Personal and Community Archives and Century of Story and Song at The Town Hall

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 7:00pm at The Town Hall, Steven G. Fullwood, joins Town Hall Archivist, Melay Araya, for a conversation and interactive Q+A on personal and community archives including archival work on Joseph Beam, Raven Chanticleer and Storme DeLarverie.

Steven G. Fullwood is the new Project Director for the Institute of African American Affairs and Center for Black Visual Culture. He is an archivist, editor, and documentarian. He is the former assistant curator of the Manuscripts, Archives & Rare Books Division, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library. He has long been associated with the preservation of archival materials and collections focusing on African and African Diasporic cultures. In 1999, he founded the In the Life Archive to aid in the preservation of materials produced by and about LGBTQ people of African descent. In 2018, Fullwood co-founded The Nomadic Archivists Project, an initiative to establish, preserve, and enhance collections that explore the African Diasporic experience. His publications include Black Gay Genius: Answering Joseph Beam’s Call (co-edited with Charles Stephens, 2014), To Be Left with the Body (co-edited with Cheryl Clarke, 2008) and Carry the Word: A Bibliography of Black LGBTQ Books (co-edited with Lisa C. Moore, 2007). Fullwood is currently at work on his first feature documentary, Black Toledo.

