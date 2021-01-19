Do’s and Don’ts of Cooking Rump Roast at Home

A rump roast is a staple at family dinners and special occasions, but it can be hard to capture restaurant quality at home. Too much time in the oven and the roast is dry and tough; choose the wrong seasoning and it won’t taste right.

To help you tackle this staple, we have some do’s and don’ts for cooking the perfect rump roast. Here’s everything you should and should not do when making rump roast at home. However, you’ll also need a great recipe and step-by-step instructions on how to cook a rump roast.

Do: Know What You Want from the Start

As you start prepping the meat, you need to make certain decisions upfront, as these inform the rest of your process.

You can prepare rump roast in a slow cooker or the oven, and it can be grilled, roasted, or braised.

Most people choose to braise the beef. However, if you have plans to be out all day, you can try a slow cooker recipe, which normally takes longer and requires less attention.

Don’t: Go Straight from the Fridge to Oven

The meat should hit room temperature before it goes into the oven. Avoid going straight from the fridge to the oven, or your meat will undergo thermal shock, which affects tenderness and taste.

Do: Choose the Right Cut

There are several cuts of beef that make for a wonderful roast. When purchasing, you will need to look for the right color and for a moist but not wet cut.

Consider the amount of fat, or “marbling,” on the meat and choose based on preference. You can always cut off the marbling before cooking but choosing a leaner option will save you time later.

Don’t: Overcook

If you allow the meat to cook past the recommended time, you will likely end up with a very chewy roast. Follow the time recommendations for a tender, juicy outcome.

Do: Wait to Cut In

After the meat has finished cooking, you should wrap it in tinfoil. Many people immediately want to cut into the roast to see the results, but you should allow it to cool first, which keeps the meat moist, soft, and yummy.

Don’t: Cut with a Dull Knife

Another mistake is using a dull knife when you cut into the delicious rump roast. If you want thin roast slices, use the sharpest knife. It is safer and gives a wonderful result.

Do: End at the Right Temperature

To finish, you will need to check the internal temperature using a meat thermometer. At the end of the three hours of baking time, you can begin testing and take the roast out when it hits the ideal temperature. Ending at the right temperature is essential to ensure the roast is cooked just how you want it.

The internal temperature is an indicator of how well-cooked the meat will be.

160 o F for well-done

F for well-done 140 o F for medium-well

F for medium-well 130 o F for medium-rare

F for medium-rare 125oF for rare

After hitting the right temperature, take the roast out and let it cool before cutting into it. Once it has cooled, use a sharp knife for thin cuts.

Conclusion

Many people may avoid the rump roast with the long cooking time and the easy mistakes that lead to a rough roast.

If you adhere to this recipe and check out other tips on how to cook a rump roast, you will have a new go-to dinner staple to adore.

Once you get it down, you can try new seasonings and vegetables to really make it your own.