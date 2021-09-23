MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Douglas Carter Beane’s Fairycakes Meets The Press

One night in the woods, puckish mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day. So come and sit for a spell. Because in this theater, magic is real.

A press event kicking off Douglas Carter Beane’s newest comedy Fairycakes was held at Gallows Green. The world premiere is set for the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street), beginning Thursday, October 14, 2021. Opening night is set for October 24th. Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.

Douglas Carter Beane

Beane will direct the cast of characters which features

Kristolyn Lloyd (Peaseblossom)

Mo Rocca (Gepetto)

Missing was the adorable Sabatino Cruz (Pinocchio) 

Jackie Hoffman (Moth)

Kuhoo Verma (Cinderella) 

Z Infante (Cobweb) 

Ann Harada (Musterseed)

Jamen Nanthakumar (Changeling)

Julie Halston (Titania/Elizabeth)

Arnie Burton (Oberon/Dirk)

Chris Myers (Puck)

and Jason Tam (Prince/Cupid).

Z Infante, Kristolyn Lloyd

The venue is home too many of his Beane’s previous works.

Jason Tam, Ann Harada, Julie Halston, Arnie Burton
Jackie Hoffman
Kristolyn Lloyd , Jason Tam
The sweets
Douglas Carter Beane

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

