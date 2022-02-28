Down To Eartha………Perrrrrrrrfect!

It is wonderful to see an actor in “method” whether on screen or stage. In Down To Eartha Dierdra McDowell has written and stars as Eartha Kitt at Gail Thacker’s Gene Frankel Theater. Ms. McDowell is right on point as Eartha Kitt. The show is an hour long and solely deals with Kitt being invited to the White House to meet with Ladybird Johnson and 49 other women of notoriety in the U.S. in 1968 to discuss rising crime rates in America. . Kitt who came from a South Carolina plantation is pro American, but against the Vietnam war. When Kitt states her displeasure of the war she gets blackballed for ten years and is unable to find work. At the end of the show we see Kitt in Paris France, but it is unclear if that is where she had to go to find work or if the United States entertainment industry decided to hire her back at the age of forty.

Down To Eartha fares better when it has dialogue, the singing, although necessary, is not as enjoyable as the stage play. McDowell is silky and sultry and keeps the audience interested. When she sings and shakes it. McDowell is every bit as sexy as Kitt. McDowell has the purr, the cadence, phrases and Kitt’s movements down. She makes you believe Kitt is performing for us live and in person.

Under direction of Marishka S. Phillips, McDowell moves about freely on stage. In the shows more serious moments, the pain of her life resonates. Not willing to be defeated, McDowell oozes the toughness that was Kitt. Her quick wit on the talk show circuit is Kitt to a tee and transports us to the 60’.

As a solo show, McDowell is able to both command the role and keep us entertained. This show could be a force if it could procure a second act. Certainly, Kitt had enough of a career to delve more into her life. As a one act, one hour play, it is certainly respectable, a second act could make this one that could be a factor in the off-Broadway scene. Down To Eartha will be back at the Frankel Theater in June. There is a rumor it may play at another theater in-between.

Down To Eartha ran for one week at the Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond Street, between Bowery and Lafayette. It closed February 27th.