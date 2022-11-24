Dr. Jeff Epstein to Co-Chair at the 12th World Congress for Hair Research 2022 in Melbourne, Australia

Dr. Jeff Epstein, Founder of the Hair Restoration Foundation, Has Been Chosen to Serve as Co-Chair at the 12th World Congress for Hair Research

Recognized as a global leader in hair transplant research and for providing the most natural-looking results, Dr. Jeff Epstein, the founder of The Foundation for Hair Restoration based in Coral Gables, was invited to be the Co-Chair of the Hair Transplant Section at the 12th World Congress for Hair Research 2022 this month in Melbourne, Australia. Known for his cutting-edge techniques which have influenced the industry, Dr. Jeff will be speaking on the breakthroughs which have emerged from his Miami area clinic.



This highly trained and skilled plastic surgeon has been dedicated to providing the safest, and most natural and aesthetically pleasing hair restorative results since opening his practice almost three decades ago. Having performed thousands of procedures on both men and women in his state-of-the-art facility, Dr. Jeff is honored to be co-chairing and speaking at this prestigious conference on his transformative hair restoration techniques which have brought him patients from around the globe and continue to influence other surgeons.



As a leader in the hair transplant field, Dr. Jeff has corrected many robotic-looking results performed at other clinics, and will now be able to share his expertise with others as he continues to lead the way in this always-evolving field.



Dr. Jeff will also be speaking on hair restoration techniques for plastic surgeons at the upcoming Global Hair Loss Meeting, where he will be focusing on techniques for lowering overly high hairlines in a single surgical procedure, as well as repairing prior bad transplants.



