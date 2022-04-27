MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Drama Desk Postpone’s Nominations

Drama Desk Postpone’s Nominations
The 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards (www.DramaDeskAwards.com) has announced that the nominations for this year’s awards will now take place on Monday, May 16, two weeks later than previously announced.
The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater honors for which productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories.
The year’s cutoff for Drama Desk Award consideration will still be May 1.
Additional details will be announced shortly.
The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards reflect enthusiasm for all aspects of New York’s professional theater.
The 2021-2022 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: Martha Wade Steketee (Chair; freelance, UrbanExcavations.com), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (freelance: Theatermania), Juan Michael Porter II (TheBody.com; freelance: TDF Stages, Did They Like It?, New York Theatre Guide), Ayanna Prescod (freelance: Variety, New York Theatre Guide, Today Tix), Zachary Stewart (TheaterMania), and Diep Tran (freelance: Backstage, American Theatre, Broadway News, New York Theater Guide).

She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator.

