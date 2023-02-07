Drama League’s Annual Bowling Brings Fellowship

The Drama League’s annual Bowling Party, a tradition started by board member Stan Ponte and led now by President Bonnie Comley, is more than just an outing.

“If the pandemic taught those of us in the theater anything, it was the importance of community,” said Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. “Our staff serves hundreds of artists and thousands of audience members every season, but rarely do they have time to gather, share, and recharge.”

The annual Bowling Party begins a packed spring season for The Drama League, which includes the selection of its 2023 Directors Project Fellowships, Residencies, and Assistantships; the culmination of its International Directors Summit in March; the launch of its public programs; and The Drama League Awards, which will be held May 19th at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

“Events like this are crucial,” added Ms. Comley, “not only for the mental and emotional health of our team but for the ability of the theater to continue to grow, innovate, and support. Without being together in space, there can be no Broadway, no Off-Broadway, no live theater. We make sure it’s all possible, beginning with our hardworking team. Plus, we’ve got some superb bowlers at The Drama League!”