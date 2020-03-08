Dreams to Broadway From Broadway’s Youngest

Daniel Dunlow, Carly Gendell and Joshua Turchin
Luke Islam (America’s Got Talent)
Kaileigh Fiorillo
and aspiring young Broadway stars (some of which who have already performed on the Great White Way) brought their celebration of the next generation of Broadway stars to The Green Room 42!
Directed and hosted by Luke Islam (America’s Got Talent) and Kaileigh Fiorillo, From Dreams to Broadway featured a breathtaking selection of songs that are all significant to the cast. The show featured many stories and hit songs from musicals such as Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Once On This Island, and more.
The show featured Bonale Fambrini
Kaylin Hedges
Blake Sheridan
Naomi Voigt
Meric McCallum
Carly Gendell
Ryann Davis
Joshua Turchin
and Ayla Schwartz
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the You Gotta Believe organization.
