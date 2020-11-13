Dress Has Always Been My Greenest Suit: Sourcing Sustainable Costumes and Clothing

Do you want to buy environmentally responsible clothes but don’t know where to start? Are you a designer who wants to make greener choices but feels constrained by the process or unsure where to begin? Then this session is for you! Join this panel of sustainable fashion and costume experts as they dive into the world of sustainable sourcing and shopping, just in time for Black Friday and the holiday rush. The panel will discuss topics such as green-washing, better fabric choices, and purchasing second-hand. This session is for wardrobe, designers, and anyone who wants to purchase environmentally friendlier clothing.

November 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM

Panel: Kristen P Ahern: Founder of Conscious Costume; Eileen Clancy: Assistant Costume Shop Manager, Goodman Theatre; Lauren Gaston: Costume Designer and Co-Author of the Sustainable Production Tool Kit; Ashleyn Przedwiecki: Director of Operations and Community, and the Midwest Coordinator at Fashion Revolution USA; Jessica Shrieber: Founder & CEO of FABSCRAP; Nan Zabriskie: Founder of Chicago Green Theatre Alliance, retired Head of Makeup and Wigs at The Theatre School at DePaul University, Costume Designer.