Drew Barrymore Handing Out DREW Magazine At Penn Station

Drew Barrymore, actress, model, TV host, and author, is now a magazine publisher. Drew was out and about handing out copies of her magazines on the streets of NYC. Her new print magazine devoted to all things Flower Beauty (aka, her personal beauty brand).

On Thursday 12/8, Drew Barrymore was seen handing out her latest DREW Magazine, The Big Warm Hug Issue, at Penn Station in NYC. She exchanged hugs and selfies for DREW Magazines, so travelers had something to read on the train!