Celebrity

Drew Barrymore Handing Out DREW Magazine At Penn Station

Drew Barrymore Handing Out DREW Magazine At Penn Station

Drew Barrymore, actress, model, TV host, and author, is now a magazine publisher. Drew was out and about handing out copies of her magazines on the streets of NYC. Her new print magazine devoted to all things Flower Beauty (aka, her personal beauty brand).

Photo Credit: Ash Bean

On Thursday 12/8, Drew Barrymore was seen handing out her latest DREW Magazine, The Big Warm Hug Issue, at Penn Station in NYC. She exchanged hugs and selfies for DREW Magazines, so travelers had something to read on the train!

 

Related Items
Celebrity

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 14, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 5, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 2, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 30, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingNovember 28, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 23, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingNovember 21, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 18, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 16, 2022
Read More