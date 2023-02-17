Duomo 51 Opening Above Rockefeller Center on February 23

Love is in the air, and Dunkin’ is ready to make fans swoon with its lineup of irresistible treats. Guests will fall head over heels for fan-favorite sips, like the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher, paired with heart-shaped donuts, and the sweet perks of a Dunkin’ Rewards membership. Plus, candy lovers can indulge in the latest sweets in the grocery aisle from Dunkin’ x Frankford Candy.

Batter Up! Dunkin’s Latest Brownie-Inspired Delight

This February, Dunkin’ releases its first-ever Member Exclusive beverage, the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte. Inspired by the beloved Brownie Batter Donut, die-hard fans can take their fandom to the next level with this iced delight. It combines rich espresso with gooey, bowl-licking brownie batter flavor, and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and festive sprinkles. Dunkin’ Rewards members can exclusively order the Brownie Batter Signature Latte through the Dunkin’ app.

Non-members don’t have to be left out in the cold! Guests who aren’t Dunkin’ Rewards members yet can join the coffee-filled love fest by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com. By doing so, they get access to Member Exclusives like the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte and can start earning points towards free food and drinks.

Two words…Power Couple!

True chocoholics have another reason to fall in love this Valentine’s Day with the dynamic duo of the heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut, made with chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and topped with chocolate icing and festive sprinkles, and the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte. This latte features rich espresso and decadent mocha flavor and doubles down on chocolatey goodness with a mocha drizzle, hot chocolate powder and whipped cream.

Cupid’s Arrow Points to Dunkin’

Dunkin’ fans will be smitten by the Cupid’s Choice Donut! The heart-shaped treat is filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and festive sprinkles. It pairs perfectly with the pretty-in-pink Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher, a sip that will keep guests going all day with a boost of green tea.

A Match Made With Dunkin’

For a limited time, Dunkin’ and Frankford Candy are offering swoon-worthy Valentine’s treats that will have fans and their sweethearts grinning ear to ear! Dunkin’ Chocolates and Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Hearts are now available at participating retailers and online at FrankfordCandy.com.

Dunkin’ Chocolates : Fans can surprise their Valentine with the gift of delicious donut-flavored chocolates! Each heart-shaped box holds five ounces of individually wrapped chocolates in three iconic Dunkin’ flavors: Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter and Chocolate Creme.

Fans can surprise their Valentine with the gift of delicious donut-flavored chocolates! Each heart-shaped box holds five ounces of individually wrapped chocolates in three iconic Dunkin’ flavors: Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter and Chocolate Creme. Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Hearts: Fans can also add a fun twist to the gift of iced coffee this Valentine’s! These jelly hearts capture the delicious flavors of Dunkin’s popular iced coffee, including Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Toasted Coconut and Butter Pecan.

Extra Sweet Rewards

Dunkin’ Rewards members can feel the love all month long. From February 1 through February 28, Dunkin’ is giving its members even more deals that are available exclusively in the app:

Daily $2 Medium Cold Brew just for ordering ahead in the app

One FREE Medium Hot/Iced Coffee with any purchase*

One order of FREE Bagel Minis with any beverage purchase*

One order of FREE Stuffed Biscuit Bites with any beverage purchase*

For those who can’t get enough donuts, Dunkin’ also has a special offer from February 1 to February 12: $3 for a half-dozen donuts*. These exclusive perks are available to Dunkin’ Rewards members only, so guests can sign up and start enjoying the sweet rewards today.

Last but not least, guests can add some shimmer to their Valentine’s Day with Dunkin’s brand-new tumblers. Choose from a rosy, pink tumbler with glitter or a clear tumbler with silver and orange glitter, both with a heart-shaped straw**. Sip on love all day long!

To stay up to date on the latest happenings at Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Limit 1 per member. Exclusions, additional charges and terms may apply. Participation may vary. Limited time offer​.

**Seasonal tumblers are available at participating Dunkin’ locations.