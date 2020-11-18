MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Dylan McDermott, Phylicia Rashad, Roberta Maxwell, Austin Pendleton and More For Night of The Iguana

La Femme Theatre Productions is proud to present Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann, as a benefit for the Actors Fund. The show will stream December 2-6, 2020. Tickets range from $10 – $250. To purchase tickets and for more information please visit. LaFemmeTheatreProductions.org

The show will feature  Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott (Netflix’s “Hollywood”) as Reverand Shannon, Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad  (Broadway’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Maxine, Roberta Maxwell (Broadway’s Summer and Smoke) as Miss. Fellowes, Tony nominee, Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Austin Pendleton (Broadway’s Choir Boy) as Nonno, Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway’s A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady) as Hannah, with Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway’s Jitney, American Psycho) as Jake, Carmen Berkeley (Off-Broadway’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman (Roundabout Theatre’s 72 Miles to Go) as Hank, Julio Macias (Netflix’s “On My Block”) as Pancho, Stephanie Schmiderer (No Exit, The Human Voice) as Frau Fahrenkopf, Bradley James Tejeda (Broadway’s The Inheritance) as Pedro, and John Hans Tester (Amazon’s ”Hunters” ) as Herr Fahrenkopf.

In Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman’s spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman makes it through the night.

“La Femme is dedicated to presenting classic plays with extraordinary casts and creative team, and we are thrilled to present The Night of the Iguana, helmed by the incomparable Emily Mann. As much as we will miss performing on an actual stage, our  team has been flexible enough to pivot to present this iconic play online. During these trying times, we are proud to offer this presentation as a benefit for The Actors Fund.” La Femme Executive Director, Jean Lichty

The creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (Set / Background Design), Darron L West (Music and Sound Effects), Amy Stoller (Dramaturg and Language Consultant), Stephanie Klapper (Casting Director), Cheryl Mintz (Production Stage Manager), and LDK Productions/ Lisa Dozier King (General Management).

La Femme Theatre Productions is an all-inclusive theater company dedicated to the exploration and celebration of the universal female experience. La Femme launched in 2014 as an associate producer of William Inge’s lost gem, A Loss of Roses, featuring Deborah Hedwall and Patricia Hodges, which Terry Teachout called “a triumphant exhumation” and included in the Wall Street Journal’s “2014 Best Theater”, and Clifford Odets’s Rocket to the Moon, featuring Katie McClellan, Marilyn Matarrese, Ned Eisenberg, Larry Bull, and Jonathan Hadary – Drama Desk nomination. Then La Femme co-produced Ingmar Bergman’s Nora, the Off-Broadway hit -Horton Foote’s The Traveling Lady, featuring Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba and Lynn Cohen. La Femme recently produced Williams’s A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur with Kristine Nielsen and Annette O’Toole.  

