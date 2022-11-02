E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Mechatronic Model, Marilyn Monroe, Harry Potter, Stars Wars Iconic Items: Julien’s Auctions & TCM’s Icons & Idols Hollywood

Created by “The Father of E.T.,” Carlo Rambaldi was an Italian special effects master, designer and mechatronics expert best known for his work on King Kong (Paramount Pictures, 1976), Alien (20th Century Fox, 1979), Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Columbia Pictures, 1977), Dune (Universal Pictures/DDL Corp. 1984), and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

The E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Hero “#1” Mechatronic filming model will be on public exhibition starting November 6th at Cineteca Milano – Museo Interattivo del Cinema (MIC) in Milan, Italy, who will host E.T. LA MOSTRA 1982-2022, a unique exhibit celebrating the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece, featuring original restored material courtesy of Fondazione Carlo Rambaldi, plus photos, posters, drawings and memorabilia. The model and other artifacts from Rambaldi’s career will be on exhibit until January 2023.