E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Mechatronic Model, Marilyn Monroe, Harry Potter, Stars Wars Iconic Items: Julien’s Auctions & TCM’s Icons & Idols Hollywood

|Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced today an exclusive collection of iconic items to be presented in this blockbuster curated by the auction house to the stars together with Hollywood’s most revered purveyor of classic movies’ “JULIEN’S AUCTIONS AND TCM PRESENT: ICONS & IDOLS: HOLLYWOOD,” taking place live Saturday, December 17th and Sunday, December 18th in Beverly Hills and online at julienslive.com.
|
|
|Headlining this epic event is the E.T. the Extra Terrestrial Hero “#1” Mechatronic filming model “actor” that brought the eponymous character to life in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (estimate: $2,000,000 – $3,000,000). Pre-dating modern CGI technology and effects, this one-of-a-kind cinematographic relic (constructed in 1981) features 85 points of movement and is regarded as an engineering masterpiece.
“Carlo Rambaldi was E.T.’s Geppetto.”
– Steven Spielberg
Created by “The Father of E.T.,” Carlo Rambaldi was an Italian special effects master, designer and mechatronics expert best known for his work on King Kong (Paramount Pictures, 1976), Alien (20th Century Fox, 1979), Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Columbia Pictures, 1977), Dune (Universal Pictures/DDL Corp. 1984), and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.
|
|He was recognized for his work with three Oscars: one Special Achievement Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in 1977, for King Kong, one for Best Visual Effects for Alien and another in the same category for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. His crowning achievements were for the design and mechanical face and hand effects of King Kong, the head effects for Alien and the design and mechanical creations of the character of E.T.
|
|
|This E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Hero “#1” Mechatronic filming model was operated by twelve professional animators, all supervised and coordinated by Carlo Rambaldi. This mechatronic model of E.T. was constructed in 1981, made of duraluminium (a light yet strong aluminium alloy, one of the earliest types of age-hardenable aluminium alloys) with fully mechanical 85 points of movement including facial expressions, nose, eyes, mouth, lids movement, neck movement, shoulders, arms, hands, fingers, chest and abdomen rotations, via a combination of cables connected to electronic apparatus and mechanical elements.
“Motion creates (e)motion”
– Carlo Rambaldi
The E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Hero “#1” Mechatronic filming model will be on public exhibition starting November 6th at Cineteca Milano – Museo Interattivo del Cinema (MIC) in Milan, Italy, who will host E.T. LA MOSTRA 1982-2022, a unique exhibit celebrating the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece, featuring original restored material courtesy of Fondazione Carlo Rambaldi, plus photos, posters, drawings and memorabilia. The model and other artifacts from Rambaldi’s career will be on exhibit until January 2023.
|The original E.T. maquette model made for Steven Spielberg to approve the E.T. design (estimate: $80,000 – $100,000) and a series of E.T. original blueprint mechanical illustrations (estimate: $10,000 – $20,000 each).
The original maquette model in plaster of E.T. was shown to director Steven Spielberg during the pre-production phase of the film. All the physical proportions of the maquette, color, and somatic traits were approved by the director, who gave the green light to begin real size construction.
|
|
|Preliminary blueprint mechanical illustrations of E.T. ‘s body designed in 1981 show facial expressions and the three construction phases: skeleton, supporting structure, and surface musculature, as well as all the dimensions for the head, arms, chest, abdomen, legs, and feet. Seven in total will be offered in this auction.
|
|The influence and style of Marilyn Monroe has been at the forefront of pop culture and fashion since she first lit up the silver screen in the 1950s. This collection of important wardrobe pieces and personal items from her life and career represents her allure and continuing mystique as Hollywood’s biggest star.
Highlights include a Marilyn Monroe black wool cocktail dress (estimate: $40,000 – $60,000)identical to/or same as the one she wore in a number of photographs shot by her friend and business partner, Milton Greene on January 28th, 1955.
|
|
|A white textured cotton sleeveless sundress with decorative trim around the neck and arms (estimate: $40,000 – $60,000) worn by Marilyn in the series of photographs taken of her and Arthur Miller in New York City in 1956.
A Marilyn Monroe-owned pearl gray silk halter dress including a fitted halter top with the skirt portion being three layers of gathered silk chiffon; “designed by Jax” (estimate: $60,000 – $80,000). Marilyn owned a total of four dresses in this style designed by Jax, one of her favorite designers. Marilyn used this personally owned dress as a prototype for the dress made for her film Let’s Make Love. Evidently a favorite dress of the star’s, she also wore it in numerous press photographs as well as offset during the production of her last film, The Misfits. A triangle-shaped wine stain appears on the right-breast area and this same exact stain is evident in a photograph showing Marilyn sitting next to Yves Montand.
|A 1943 Academy Award presented to W. Howard Greene during the 16th Annual Oscars Ceremony awarding his work in color cinematography for the 1943 film Phantom of the Opera (estimate $80,000 – $100,000). W. Howard Greene, an early pioneer involved in the expansion of Technicolor film, was awarded the first ever “Honorary Academy Award” for color cinematography along with Harold Rosson for their work on the 1936 film The Garden of Allah. A seven-time Oscar nominee in cinematography, including five straight years from 1940 to 1944, Greene received the Honorary Award plaque for color cinematography for A Star is Born(1937) and won this competitive Oscar (along with cinematographer Hal Mohr) being offered at auction for their achievements on the 1943 film Phantom of the Opera.
|
|
|Charlton Heston original Moses “Holy Staff” from the 1956 epic motion picture The Ten Commandments, directed, produced and narrated by Cecil B. DeMille (estimate: $40,000 – $60,000). Over the past 66 years, only 3 original and authentic, production-used holy staffs have surfaced. The holy staffs were fabricated by the acclaimed Paramount Pictures backlot studio prop department to be light weight in design, in order for Heston to easily enunciate with the prop on screen when proclaiming the word of God and brandishing the staff as a sceptre, while being solid and durable enough to be used out on location. This particular staff was used in the memorable and dynamic parting of the Red Sea sequence, which helped win The Ten Commandments an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and to this day is considered a milestone in filmmaking.
|A Mitchell MK II 35mm motion picture camera used to film the iconic “King of the World” scene in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic (estimate: $30,000 – $50,000). When owned by the visual-effects company Digital Domain, the camera was used to shoot famous scenes from many of the most iconic films of the 1990s, including Interview with the Vampire, Apollo 13, Armageddon and others. Titanic’s visual effects supervisor, Robert Legato, ASC, and his team used the camera to photograph the 85’ Titanic model miniature for the sinking sequence, the first-class lounge’s destruction, and the interior of the Titanic hull splitting after hitting an iceberg. Most notably, they used the camera to shoot the famous “I’m the king of the world” and “I’m flying” sequences with Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), Rose (Kate Winslet) and Fabrizio (Danny Nucci) in the James Cameron film that went on become the highest-grossing film at the time and the first to pass $1 billion in worldwide theatrical box office.
|
|
|A pair of Everlast boxing gloves and Everlast boxing shorts worn by Robert DeNiro in Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull (estimate: $30,000 – $50,000). The maroon leather gloves feature Everlast labels on the wrists, white stripes on the inside thumbs, and laces up the inside center. The shorts are black satin with a white stretch waistband and feature the Everlast label in the front center and white stripes on the sides. DeNiro won the Academy Award, Golden Globe and numerous critics’ awards for best actor for his lacerating performance as self-destructive middleweight boxer Jake LaMotta in the Martin Scorsese-directed biopic. The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, and was ranked by the American Film Institute in 2007 as the fourth greatest American film of all time.
|A brown terrycloth robe with “Italian Stallion,” embroidered in white stitching on the back screen-worn by Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa in the opening scene of the 1976 classic film, Rocky (estimate: $80,000 – $100,000). In the opening scene of the film, Rocky a.k.a. the “Italian Stallion,” wears the robe while recovering alongside his competitor after a boxing match in the “locker room” of an old church turned arena. Despite the win, Rocky leaves the match with an untreated bloody head injury and a meager $40.
|
|
|An off-white sofa with a floral pattern and a wooden end table/coffee table set which appear on-screen in the classic 1983 film, Risky Business(estimate: $50,000 – $70,000). The living room furniture becomes pivotal in the film’s iconic “Old Time Rock & Roll” sequence, in which the film’s underwear-clad protagonist Joel, played by Tom Cruise, dances on the coffee table to Bob Seger’s song and wriggles on the sofa, provocatively displaying his behind to the camera. The seminal scene, which celebrates Joel’s liberation from his absent parents shortly before his weekend of independence takes a dark turn, is arguably the most famous in Cruise’s storied career. Partly thanks to the sequence, Risky Business made him a major star.
|Other items from Risky Business – all from the collection of writer/director Paul Brickman – include a clapperboard used on the set of the classic film (estimate: $10,000 – $20,000) and a sweater worn by Tom Cruise in the final scenes of the film (estimate: $5,000 – $7,000).
|
|
|An original hero prop Nimbus 2000 broom belonging to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) from the production of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (estimate: $80,000 – $100,000). The Nimbus 2000 is the iconic broom used by Harry Potter when he became the seeker for the Gryffindor Quidditch team in the 2001 fantasy blockbuster Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The broom would additionally make an appearance in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Harry receives this broom at the request of Professor Minerva McGonagall (Dame Maggie Smith), and uses it during Quidditch matches until it is damaged beyond repair after crashing into the Whomping Willow at Hogwarts when Harry is attacked by Dementors.
Other key items associated with Harry Potter from the franchise include an original hero prop “Shooting Star” Hogwarts school broom from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (estimate: $30,000 – $50,000), an original Gryffindor wool overcoat and iconic red and yellow Gryffindor scarf (estimate: $20,000 – $30,000) designed for Harry Potter and a Gryffindor Quidditch team stunt robe (estimate: $10,000 – $20,000) from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
|From the Star Wars prequel films, on offer are two dueling lightsabers from two of the leading characters from the trilogy – an original dueling lightsaber for the character Darth Maul, played by Ray Park in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace(estimate: $60,000 – $80,000) and an original dueling lightsaber for the character Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (estimate: $40,000 – $60,000). Each lightsaber’s hilt is composed of a molded hard resin with a metal thread at both ends for securing the blades (included). Dueling lightsabers were used to create the actual battle scenes that are depicted in the final version of the film. Unlike the hero lightsabers, these lightsabers were designed to withstand being used during stunts.
|
|
|An original landing gear prop from the Lockmart CM-88B Bison M-Class star freighter known as the USCSS Nostromo, from 1979’s Alien (estimate: $30,000 – $50,000).This miniature prop was designed for the special effects team at Bray Studios in 1979 as part of a scale model of the Nostromo ship at a distance.
|An original “WWII” era prop shield designed for Steve Rogers/Captain America, played by Chris Evans in the 2011 Marvel Studios blockbuster Captain America: The First Avenger(estimate: $10,000 – $20,000). This type of shield can be seen while Captain America/Steve Rogers is performing on stage “The Star-Spangled Man.” The iconic stars and stripes of Captain America’s costume are prominently depicted on this shield.
|
|
|An original “Mjolnir” hammer hero prop used by Chris Hemsworth as “Thor” in the 2013 Marvel Studios epic Thor: The Dark World(estimate: $40,000 – $60,000). As a hero prop, this version of Thor’s famous hammer features a highly detailed and hand-painted head and handle. The hammer head is composed of resin surrounded by a layer of metal, while the handle is resin with an internal metal support. The prop hammer features a hard resin handle with imitation leather wrap. The top of the hammer features text around the perimeter presumably written in “Asgardian,” based on Norse mythology. The leather hand strap at the end of the handle features a cross stitch detail along the inner edge.
|An original Iron Man repulsor glove hero prop designed for Tony Stark/Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. in the 2010 box office film Iron Man 2 ($10,000 – $20,000). A This hero prop repulsor glove features a red resin armor over a soft foam inner lining. This glove is hand-painted in a metallic red tone and features wear consistent with production use. Within the glove, wiring and a toggle switch allow a light to shine on the palm of the glove, creating the iconic repulsor.
|
|Other sensational highlights announced today include (with estimates):
|
- Daniel Craig’s bathing suit worn in the 2012 James Bond thriller Skyfall($5,000 – $7,000);
- Leonardo Di Caprio’s cast and Matt Damon’s shooting range props from the 2006 Academy Award®-winning film The Departed ($500 – $700 each);
- Heath Ledger’s Glock 17 pistol used in his last film role as “The Joker” in Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film The Dark Knight ($2,000 – $3,000);
- Vincent D’Onofrio’s boot camp footlocker from Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 classic Full Metal Jacket ($500 – $700);
- Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fedora from the 1987 action film The Running Man ($500 – $700);
- a light-up boomerang from the 2021 DC Comics film The Suicide Squad ($500 – $700);
- a stunt Intratec TEC-9 used by Kurt Russell as Jack Burton in the 1986 action film Big Trouble in Little China ($1,000 – $2,000);
- Samuel L. Jackson’s prop FBI badge from the 2006 action film Snakes on a Plane ($500 – $700);
- Hugh Jackman’s chairback from the production of the 2006 superhero blockbuster X-Men: Last Stand ($1,000 – $2,000);
- a collection of key props used by Scarlett Johansson in the 2021 Marvel Studios film Black Widow including a pair of stunt Glock 26’s, photo booth prints with Yelena, serum capsule and metal case ($2,000 – $3,000);
- a basketball from the 2021 live action/animated film Space Jam: A New Legacy ($1,000 – $2,000);
- an M2 Garand stunt rifle used by Clint Eastwood in his 2009 drama Gran Torino ($2,000 – $3,000);
- Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Atlantean sword from the 1984 classic Conan the Destroyer ($30,000 – $50,000);
- iconic suits worn by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the 2002 sci-fi film Men in Black II ($2,000 – $3,000 each);
- a complete “remnant” Stormtrooper costume ($10,000-$20,000) and E-11 blaster ($5,000 – $7,000) from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian;
- a Hawaiian shirt worn by Tom Selleck on the classic television series Magnum P.I. ($3,000 – $4,000);
- a screen-used glove worn by Freddy Kreuger in the 1994 horror film Wes Kraven’s New Nightmare ($10,000 – $20,000);
- a costume worn by Johnny Depp in the titular role of Tim Burton’s 1990 classic Edward Scissorhands on a custom display ($10,000 – $20,000);
- James Mason’s Golden Globe from the 1954 film A Star is Born ($6,000 – $8,000);
- wardrobe pieces from the lives and careers of Elizabeth Taylor, Doris Day, Barbra Streisand, Liza Minelli, Phyllis Diller, Jane Russell, Greta Garbo, Bette Midler, Olivia Newton-John and countless more.
|“We could not be more honored than to work with the family of Carlo Rambaldi, caretakers of one of the most incredible pop culture figures in the history of Hollywood –E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Rambaldi was a pioneer in the field and his artistry brought unreal characters to life in a way that has never been replicated with modern-day visual effects” said Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions. “Many quintessential Hollywood Legends such as Marilyn Monroe, Sylvester Stallone and Robert DeNiro as well as iconic pieces from Hollywood’s greatest films, Titanic, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more are also strongly represented here in our year-end blockbuster curated with our partner TCM.”
|“We are thrilled to continue the 40th anniversary party for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and the genius of Steven Spielberg can never be celebrated enough,” said Pola Changnon, general manager of TCM. “This auction truly runs the spectrum of film history, from the classics to the modern era, and Julien’s is yet again making these unbelievably rare items accessible to film lovers everywhere.”
|JULIEN’S AUCTIONS PUBLIC EXHIBITION AND LIVE AUCTION LOCATION
E.T. THE EXHIBIT 1982-2022
At Museo Interattivo del Cinema (MIC)
Viale Fulvio Testi 121, Milano Italy
Sunday, November 6th, 2022 – Sunday, January 29th, 2023
11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time
Free to the public
Julien’s Auctions Beverly Hills
257 N. Canon Drive
Beverly Hills,
CA 90210
PUBLIC EXHIBITION
Exhibition: Monday, December 12th – Friday, December 16th, 2022
11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time
Free to the public
JULIEN’S AUCTIONS LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION
JULIEN’S AUCTIONS AND TCM PRESENT “ICONS & IDOLS: HOLLYWOOD”
Saturday, December 17th 2022
Session I: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time
JULIEN’S AUCTIONS AND TCM PRESENT “ICONS & IDOLS: HOLLYWOOD”
Sunday, December 18th 2022
Session II: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Julien’s Auctions now accepts payments with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and USD Coin.
|
REGISTER TO BID
|Registration is required to bid in this online auction and can be done in person at the exhibition, or online before the sale at the JuliensAuctions.com Registration page to bid by phone, proxy or in person, or online at JuliensLive.com to bid live online, or by calling (310) 836-1818. For inquiries, please email info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.
|
PLACING BIDS
|There are four ways to bid in this sale:
- Bid through Julien’s Auctions Online Live in Real Time at JuliensLive.com.
- Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.
- Submit a bid in person
- Enter Absentee bids. Absentee bid forms are included in the back of each catalogue, and are also available by calling Julien’s Auctions or online at www.juliensauctions.com.
|
|
