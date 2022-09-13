Early Bidding Is Open For The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

The annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, benefiting Broadway Cares, is back. Held in Shubert Alley September 25. The day-long, outdoor celebration, begins at 10 AM and continue through 7 PM.

Early bidding is now open at BroadwayCares.org, giving all theatre fans the opportunity to stake their first claim on rare memorabilia.

Items currently up for bids follow:

Musical phrases handwritten and signed by Amanda McBroom and Bette Midler from The Rose; Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick from Mrs. Doubtfire; Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin from The Prom; Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from Dear Evan Hansen and from The Greatest Showman, which also features Keala Settle’s signature.

Opening-night Playbills signed by the Broadway casts of Diana, The Musical; Funny Girl; MJ; The Music Man; Plaza Suite; POTUS; Take Me Out; and more.

A faux fur coat, a bloody shirt, and pajamas worn and autographed by Daniel Craig from this year’s revival of Macbeth.

Merrily We Roll Along poster, signed by Hal Prince and Stephen Sondheim.

Show memorabilia autographed by Julie Andrews, Sara Bareilles, Denée Benton, Christian Borle, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Laurence Fishburne,Sutton Foster, Ira Gershwin, Jennifer Grey, Neil Patrick Harris, Heather Headley, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Bette Midler, Arthur Miller, Ian McKellen, Ruth Negga, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Debbie Reynolds, Richard Rodgers, Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim, Gwen Verdon, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more.

Early bidding continue through September 23. On September 25 at the in-person event, silent auction lots will open every half hour. The live auction, which begins at 5 PM, will be hosted by two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber with Nick Nicholson as the auctioneer. Todd Buonopane and Stephanie Gibson will co-host the silent auction.

Among the shows scheduled at tables this year are Aladdin, Into the Woods, The Kite Runner, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Music Man, The Phantom of the Opera, A Strange Loop, and Wicked. Fans can also find mementos from recently closed Broadway shows Company, POTUS, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Theatrical organizations set to have tables are ATPAM, Jujamcyn Theaters, The Shubert Organization, Telecharge, United Scenic Artists, and TDF’s Pik-a-Tkt.

The annual event began three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Last year the event raised $753,321. Since 1987, the 35 editions of the event have raised more than $15 million.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Visit BroadwayCares.org.