Early Broadway Closings

Chicken & Biscuits will close November 28, instead of January 2, 2022. This will be the third show to close early.

The news comes after an extended cancellation due to COVID-19 cases in the company.

The production, which resume performances November 19.

Dana H. and Is This a Room, posted closing notices then reopened but will still close November 27th and 28th.

Lackawanna Blues closes November 12th.

Other shows being rumored to be closing early are Aladdin and Jagged Little Pill.