Earth Day Live: Turning the Tide on Plastic Pollution

Plastic pollution ranging from plastic bottles and packaging to textiles and cosmetics is a complex issue that requires dynamic solutions. Despite the growing global consensus that comprehensive solutions are needed, no multilateral efforts exist to combat this issue until now.
This Earth Day Live session taking place Wednesday, January 26th at 11:00 AM EST will feature international voices leading the charge to advocate for an international treaty banning plastics. Global leaders on multilateralism and pollution controls will provide a comprehensive overview of this treaty, ways that it can develop leading up to UNEA-5.2 and beyond, and how you can support this providential opportunity to take action against plastic pollution.
Panelists Include:
Hugo-Maria Schally: Head of Unit, Global Environmental Cooperation & Multilateralism, European Commission
Ana Teresa Lecaros: Director of Environment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru
Juliet Kabera: Director General, Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA)
Gavin McIntire: Chief Commercialization Officer and Co-Founder, Ecovative
The panel will be hosted on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. By RSVP’ing, you’ll receive a reminder with a link to view the webinar.
Originating from the first virtual celebration of Earth Day, EARTHDAY.ORG’s new Earth Day Live event series explores Earth’s urgent environmental issues and examines a variety of approaches to protect our shared home. Topics include climate restoration, regenerative agriculture, environment and social justice, supply chain resilience, plastic pollution, resource scarcity, food security, biodiversity restoration, and universal climate literacy. Panelists range from public and private sector leaders, to activists, scientists, influencers and beyond. The series has reached hundreds of thousands of viewers on several streaming platforms. Learn more about our upcoming events at https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-live-webinars/
