MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Earth Day Live: Turning the Tide on Plastic Pollution

Earth Day Live: Turning the Tide on Plastic Pollution

Plastic pollution ranging from plastic bottles and packaging to textiles and cosmetics is a complex issue that requires dynamic solutions. Despite the growing global consensus that comprehensive solutions are needed, no multilateral efforts exist to combat this issue until now. 

This Earth Day Live session taking place Wednesday, January 26th at 11:00 AM EST will feature international voices leading the charge to advocate for an international treaty banning plastics. Global leaders on multilateralism and pollution controls will provide a comprehensive overview of this treaty, ways that it can develop leading up to UNEA-5.2 and beyond, and how you can support this providential opportunity to take action against plastic pollution. 

Panelists Include:

Hugo-Maria Schally: Head of Unit, Global Environmental Cooperation & Multilateralism, European Commission

Ana Teresa Lecaros: Director of Environment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru

Juliet Kabera: Director General, Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA)

Gavin McIntire: Chief Commercialization Officer and Co-Founder, Ecovative

RSVP HERE 

The panel will be hosted on TwitterFacebook, and YouTube. By RSVP’ing, you’ll receive a reminder with a link to view the webinar. 

Originating from the first virtual celebration of Earth Day, EARTHDAY.ORG’s new Earth Day Live event series explores Earth’s urgent environmental issues and examines a variety of approaches to protect our shared home. Topics include climate restoration, regenerative agriculture, environment and social justice, supply chain resilience, plastic pollution, resource scarcity, food security, biodiversity restoration, and universal climate literacy. Panelists range from public and private sector leaders, to activists, scientists, influencers and beyond. The series has reached hundreds of thousands of viewers on several streaming platforms. Learn more about our upcoming events at https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-live-webinars/ 

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

International Talent Search Launches Second Edition

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 24, 2022
Read More

February Events NYC

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2022
Read More

Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Anderson Cooper, Kristin Chenoweth, Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields and More Join Jason Suran’s Reconnected

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 23, 2022
Read More

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao presents on February 25 A Jean Dubuffet: Ardent Celebration

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2022
Read More

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party – Bigger, Bolder and Back! 

Stephen BestJanuary 22, 2022
Read More

Just in Time For Valentine’s Day…Bloom

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 21, 2022
Read More

A Star-Studded 95th Birthday Bash For Legendary Singer, Songwriter, Activist, and Actor Harry Belafonte

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 20, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 19, 2022
Read More