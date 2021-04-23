Earth Day Was Yesterday, But Events Are Still Going On

The first Earth Day inspired 20 million Americans, which was 10% of the total U.S. at the time, to take to the streets, parks and auditoriums to demonstrate the need for change, and it worked! In December 1970, Congress authorized the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Congress then passed other first-of-their-kind environmental laws, such as the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Clean Air Act.

Two years later, Congress passed the Clean Water Act. Then followed the Endangered Species Act and others that would protect millions of men, women and children from disease and death and protect hundreds of species from extinction.

In 1990, Earth Day went global.

Earth Day is one of the largest secular observances in the world. It is celebrated by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and to create global, national and local policy changes.

For more information and local Earth Day events, visit earthday.org.

Have you noticed the Climate Clock in New York City’s Union Square has been updated to now also note the percentage of the world’s energy that’s from renewable sources like solar or wind.

The clock is a public art project called “Metronome,” that was put into Union Square in 2020. The clock was designed to count down the time until the climate crisis. “This is our way to shout that number from the rooftops,” states Gan Golan.

Hudson River Park Volunteer opportunities are now available at the waterfront Hudson River Park all year round. On certain Saturdays throughout the spring, summer, and fall, the Hudson River Park Green Team works together to improve the 4.5 mile stretch of green space. Volunteers will work with horticulture staff from the Hudson River Park Trust on activities like planting, weeding, pruning, mulching, and other gardening activities. The Earth Day volunteer event takes place on April 24, but there are chances to participate through December. Email volunteer@hudsonriverpark.org or call 347-515-2242 for more information.

de Blasio is planning to go greener with electric school buses, the return of composting, and a lawsuit against big oil. The city’s first electric school bus, goes into service Monday, with the goal that 100% of New York City’s school bus fleet will electric by 2035. There is new legislation coming that requires all new parking lots and garages to have charging stations for one in every five spots.

An expansion of the on-street car share program, which puts short term hourly or daily rentals through a smartphone app in underserved neighborhoods is also planned. There will be also be designated spots for on-street parking or municipal lots in more affluent areas.

Statistics have shown carshares have cut down on yearly emissions.

Last on the list NYC is resurrecting curbside composting services after it was cut from last year’s budget. This will begin in October. It will be opt-in, at least for now, with enrollment starting in August.