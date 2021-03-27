East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League of NYC Present City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Award

The East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League of New York City announced today that they will present City of Hope’s Spirit of Life® Award on May 10. City of Hope is a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

Due to COVID-19 and the postponement of the 2020 event, the annual celebration will take place virtually and will be co-hosted by “Today Show” lifestyle contributor, QVC creative director of G.I.L.I. and NY Knicks broadcaster, Jill Martin.

As previously announced, Maria Baum, CD Greene and Gretta Monahan, will be honored with The Spirit of Life Award. The Spirit of Life Award is presented to individuals who exemplify the ideals and values that have guided City of Hope for more than a century, including compassionate patient care and a commitment to leading-edge scientific research and clinical care. These award recipients’ professional and humanitarian accomplishments are worthy of celebration. Recipients of this prestigious award include a broad range of leaders from the world of business, entertainment, science and philanthropy. What connects them is a shared commitment to elevating the human condition and a profound belief in the power of each individual to effect change.

The Spirit of Life, by its very name, represents the intangible qualities that make an individual’s life worthy of admiration: their generosity, their ability to inspire and their desire to make a difference in the world. The event will also showcase an exclusive fashion show featuring the CD Green 2021 Evening Collection, as well as other special appearances and performances to be announced.

“For nearly 30 years, the East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League has had the pleasure of presenting City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Award to New York’s top philanthropic leaders. We are proud to continue that tradition this year with our exciting virtual event that supports City of Hope and helps fund their vitally important research” said East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League Co-President Lisa Kaye Fuld.