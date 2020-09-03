MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
East Meets France for Perfect Postcard Meal at Demarchelier Bistro

We find ourselves during the pandemic looking for places that let us escape – places that bring sensation to our wanderlust. One restaurant in North Fork does this and does it in style.

Demarchelier Bistro (471 Main Street, Greenport) is the romantic gesture we all have been craving all summer long. Located in the delightful Menhaden Hotel is the most charming experience you will have this season and beyond.

From the moment you arrive you know you are in for a treat. The beautiful setting is as warm and embracing as the staff. Outdoor seating is spacious and comfortable. People watching as the sun illuminates down on you enhances the moment as you order from a convenient QR code placard on the table.

The only thing difficult about this delightful escape by the sea is deciding of what of the many incredible dishes you will order. From top to finish it will make you smile from rapture.  

For appetizers try the Avocado Crab Salad, which is refreshingly unique in composition and frankly ample enough to be a meal to itself. Steak Tartare is traditional and truly wonderful. Then Escargots de Bretagne is the best you will ever have of this dish out east. Each bite of buttery garlic herbs will take your breath away. And, the highlight of this section of this menu is no doubt the Pate de Campagne. The storybook background of this item is a family recipe that the owner’s father has made with heartfelt devotion.

For entrée selections the Moules Marinière is an incredible choice that will make you taste the grand sensation of the beautiful water around the corner. Other standout menu items include Duck a L’Orange, and Cold Poached Salmon.

There is also the Chef’s Salad to have, and then a side of Pommes Frite will round out the meal with perfection. The French highlights are perfectly placed on the entire table and are an elegant tribute to the restaurant’s roots in Manhattan.  Since Demarchelier opened in 1978 it has worked to bring a little piece of France to The Big Apple. Every meal that leaves the kitchen expresses the soul of authentic French bistro fair. And now here in Greenport it continues to glow with golden moments.

And do not pass up their beautiful wine selections, as well as an absolutely stunning dessert menu that expresses sweets that will titillate your tongue including a beautiful Crème Brulee and a sensational Mousse Au Chocolate.

Praises simply cannot be sung loudly enough for what Demarchelier Bistro has accomplished in the North Fork.

For more information and reservations please visit here.

 

