Easter Treats

Growing up my family had Easter traditions in food. My favorite was this recipe.

Ambrosia Salad

1 (20 ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained

2 (11 ounce) cans mandarin oranges, drained

1 (10 ounce) jar maraschino cherries, halved

1 (16 ounce) package miniature marshmallows

4 banana’s cut up

1 (16 ounce) container sour cream

Into a large bowl, combine the pineapple, oranges, cherries and banana’s and sour cream together. Add the juice of the pineapple and cherries until the sale is at the constancy you like. Add marshmallows to the mix. Chill and serve.

You can also add apples, grapes, strawberries, blueberries and coconut.

No Fault Deviled Eggs

Hard Boiled Eggs

Mustard (you’ll need yellow and dijon mustard)

Mayonnaise

Salt & pepper

Dill

Paprika

Rinse eggs with warm water, and place in a small saucepan. Cover with cold water, place the pan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Turn off heat, cover and let sit for 10-12 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold water and peel. Cool in the refrigerator, loosely covered, for 15 minutes.

Halve eggs lengthwise, and carefully scoop out yolks. Place yolks in a bowl, and mash with a fork. Add mustard to taste, salt, pepper and dill. Stir in mayonnaise until you have the consistency you like.

Fill each egg white with about 1 1/2 teaspoons of the egg-yolk mixture and dust the top with paprika.

No-Bake Lemon Tarts

Crust:

14 graham crackers

7 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

Filling:

2 c. heavy cream

1/2 c. granulated sugar

2 tsp. lemon zest

1/3 c. lemon juice

Decorations: Sliced strawberries, raspberries, halved cherries, sliced mango, edible flowers and Chocolate butterflies.

In a food processor, pulse graham crackers into fine crumbs. Add butter and pulse to combine. Divide mixture among six 4-inch tart pans with removable bottoms; press evenly on bottoms and up sides. Refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare lemon filling: In a medium saucepan, combine cream and sugar and cook over low heat, stirring, until sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes.

Bring to a boil, then simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat and add lemon zest and juice. Let cool 20 minutes, then divide among crust-lined tart shells and refrigerate until set, at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

Make chocolate butterflies (optional): Fold a piece of parchment paper in half, then open. Using a resealable plastic bag filled with melted chocolate, outline butterfly wings on each side of the fold, then prop up between two plates so that each wing is slightly elevated and the paper isn’t completely flat; let set. If desired, once set, fill in with melted chocolate.

Serve with sliced strawberries, raspberries, halved cherries, sliced mango (arranged in overlapping concentric circles), edible flowers, and chocolate butterflies. Recipe thanks to Good Housekeeping.

Cadbury Egg Cheesecake

For the Cookie Crust

Cooking spray, for pan

24 whole Oreo cookies

6 tbsp. butter, melted

Pinch kosher salt

For the Filling

4 (8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 c. sugar

3 large eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 c. sour cream

Zest of one orange

2 tbsp. all-purpose flour1 tsp.

kosher salt

For the Topping

1/4 c. semisweet chocolate chips, melted

1 c. whipped topping

4 Cadbury Creme Eggs, halved

Preheat oven to 325° and grease an 8″ or 9″ springform pan with cooking spray. Make crust: In a large Ziploc bag or a food processor fitted with a metal blade, crush or blend Oreos until fine crumbs form. Transfer to a bowl and pour in melted butter. Add salt and stir until crumbs are completely coated and moist. Press Oreo mixture into pan and 1/3 of the way up the sides, packing tightly.

In a large bowl using a hand mixer (or in the bowl of a stand mixer), beat cream cheese and sugar together until no lumps remain. Add eggs, one at a time, then stir in vanilla, sour cream, and zest. Add flour and salt and beat until just combined. Pour mixture over the crust.

Wrap bottom of pan in aluminum foil and place in a large roasting pan. Pour in enough boiling water to come up halfway in the baking pan. Bake until center of cheesecake only slightly jiggles, about 1 hour 30 minutes. Turn off the heat, prop open oven door, and let cheesecake cool in oven, 1 hour. Remove foil and refrigerate cheesecake for at least 5 hours and up to overnight.

When ready to serve, drizzle with chocolate. Pipe or spoon dollops of whipped topping into small rounds, about 1 inch apart. Set halved Cadbury eggs in the center of each dollop. Serve. Recipe from Delish