Easter With The World Famous Harlem Gospel Choir

A virtual Easter concert with the Harlem Gospel Choir, livestreamed from the Sony Hall stage and available on demand through April 11.

Performing contemporary gospel with a touch of jazz and blues, The World Famous Harlem Gospel Choir is synonymous with power vocals, glorious sound and infectious energy. For over two decades they have been America’s premier gospel choir and have toured the globe thrilling audiences with the inspirational power of black gospel music.

Deeply rooted in the history of the African-American slave trade, black gospel music can be traced back to the 1700s when African slaves brought their unique African musical heritage to America and combined it with their new faith – Christianity. Out of the hardship and the trials of slavery, this unique musical tradition came to be, and forever changed music as we know it. Blues, Soul, and Rock-and-Roll…they all have origins in black gospel music. Harlem Gospel Choir presents modern gospel classics as performed in the black churches of Harlem today.

Harlem Gospel Choir have performed alongside superstars such as Bono, Diana Ross, The Gorillaz, Andre Rieu, Damon Albarn, Pharrell Williams and most recently with JamieXX, Raury, KBS Korean Traditional Music Orchestra and Lang Lang, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Sia, Yolanda Adams, The 1975, Ibeyi, Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge and at the 2018 Grammy Award Show with Sam Smith. They have performed for three Presidents (President Obama, President Carter and President Nelson Mandela), two Popes (Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI), Ban Ki-Moon, and the UN General Assembly. They have recorded with Keith Richards, The Chieftains, and Trace Adkins among others.

Harlem Gospel Choir embodies the spirit of American Gospel. Every concert is infectiously enthusiastic; a roller coaster ride of singing and dancing; a gospel celebration! The Choir’s rich harmonies & dynamic sound are “UNFETTERED & JOYOUS”. Their harmonious songs of love and hope and inspiration will touch the depths of your soul, lift your spirit, and take your breath away!

Get ready to tap your feet, clap your hands, and even dance on stage to their high-energy, joyous and exuberant performance!