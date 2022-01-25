Ectoplasm: The Plot Gets Lost in The Séance

Ectoplasm by Spit and Vigor has many good things working for it. The set and sound by Florence Scagliarini are first rate and is some of the acting. The gothic set matches The Players Theatre like it was the theaters living room. Both the set and theater give off a “cool vibe”.

Like the last show put on at The Players by Spit and Vigor (The Wake of Dorcas Kelly), the audience is treated to the same gothic feel and the same undertone of a Avant Garde piece in writing and design. Unlike Dorcas, Ectoplasm is not well written.

The show is billed as two woman who work together as mediums: Sara Marshall (Jillian Cicalese) fully believes in what she does and the life of a medium. Kaye Schultz (Caitlin Dullahan-Bates), is distraught in that she believes that they are charlatans scam and do nothing to help the people who are in need.

It is 1912 and the set is based at the home of Mme Francine Montfort (Florence Scagliarini). She was a former prostitute and has inherited family money, as well as a title. She has a deep penchant for the darker side. Her lust swings between both men and woman. Her love of hard liquor and the nightlife was never quashed. She invites both the Orinthall’s and the Crooke’s over to watch Sara perform a seance. It is never made clear as to why though. Is she a sceptic like Ira Orinthall? Does she enjoy the black magic? Or is it that she wants to make a play for the people atthe party? These questions never get answered, nor do many others throughout the 90 minutes.

Sara Fellini does a better job in directing than as the play’s author. As a director she makes the actors believable, in her writing we never get this feeling. In the beginning we get the sexual tension between Sara and Kaye, Kaye and Francine and Sara and Francine. Kaye wants to bed Sara in the worst way, Sara makes it clear that Kaye has demons and needs to deal with them. Kaye decides to quit the duo even though she is a small part of their routine. Sara wants to prove her worth to everyone at the party, to show them that what she does is real and worthwhile. The show questions her legitimacy constantly even though she has proven to Mr. Orinthall that she is for real and has further proven herself by producing Elisha Kane, a man who has been dead for years.

Sara Fellini is an accomplished writer. She has won numerous awards for writing over the years (Hazard a Little Death, The Other Mozart, to name a few). In Ectoplasm she misses the mark in trying to put to many things in the plot and at the same time has too many things missing. The bantering between Kaye and Sara are meaningless’ whether it is the talk about the blood, apple strings or relationships. The plot is never set up for for anything meaningful. The limited intercourse between the cast is as shallow and confusing as is the dancing scenes. Fellini would serve this play better if she made clearer the roles of Francine, Sara and Kaye. so the audience does not have to scramble to figure out the plot.

In Dorcas Kelly Fellini as artistic director gave us a solid show. Here, even with a strong set and mostly good acting by Jillian Cicalese, Adam Belvo, Florence Scagliarini and Federico Mostert and solid lighting by Chelsie McPhilimy, this play pulls up short on just what it is trying to express.

The Players Theatre, through February 6, 2022