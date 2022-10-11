Eden Espinosa Makes CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE Her Own

Eden Espinosa has been on Broadway, TV and has several albums. Most recently she originated the role of Tamara De Lempicka in the world premiere of Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival, directed by Rachel Chavkin. The show played at s La Jolla Playhouse, this year. Eden also originated the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of Rain, at the Old Globe. Last Thursday and Friday night she performed at CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, at 152 West 26th Street. The concert was also live-streamed.

I apologize for this late review, but I was not given a song list. There were so many of these songs I did not know and I tried to find out what they were.

Eden started the show off with a Beatles song, an original and a song from her childhood. To see the video of this click here. She has an amazing belt and an emotional connection to the material.

Dressed like she was hanging out in her living room, Ms. Espinosa gave us more songs from her childhood and some well written originals.

“Waiting in the Wings” is a song sung by Cassandra in the Tangled: The Series which Ms. Espinosa records.For me this is when this singers “it factor” came out. You can hear that song here.

More originals and sounds from her past. Click here and here.

Most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, Los Angeles and San Francisco, it was a treat when other Wicked stars Julia Murney and Jessica Vosk all sang an improve trio of “For Good”.

The came Shayna Steele (Broadway: Rent, the revival of Jesus Christ Superstar, the original Broadway cast of Hairspray, in which she played a member of the girl group The Dynamites. She also appear in Hairspray Live!), Together the duo recreated a hot rendition of “Love Me Or Leave Me” from Rent.

Eden’s special guest was Tyler Hardwick (Broadway: Once On This Island ; Motown the Musical TV/Film: Pose; The Blacklist) who duetted with Eden on Pasek and Paul’s “City of Stars” from “LaLa Land.”

For Eden’s closing song click here

For her encore a raw and down to earth emotional treat.

Eden did perform originals compositions “Fireworks and Stars” and “Stone Cold Sober”.

Eden’s musical director was Rodney Bush, who accompany the singer like a pro, sounding like a one man band.

This intimate evening of original music and stories, made you feel as if you knew Ms. Espinosa, whose personality shown through.