Edge Sorting: Is It Just Pure Cheating, Or Is It A Clever Trick To Help You Beat The House?

Edge sorting isn’t card counting and isn’t technically cheating, but it approaches that line closely enough to be viewed as unfair.

Additionally, as was made clear by the infamous Phil Ivey case, casinos don’t like it when players use the tactic.

What exactly is it, and how does it operate?

For more information on edge sorting and what happened with Phil Ivey, continue reading.

How Does Edge Sorting Work?

Edge sorting is an advantage play strategy that is primarily used in the card game of baccarat. In this strategy, players take advantage of card flaws to help them identify particular cards and gain an advantage over the

It takes some seriously impressive vision and a defective deck of cards, meaning cards with slightly different patterns or cuts, to sort edges.

The patterns on the backs of the playing cards initially appear to be completely normal, but they aren’t symmetrical.

While the back of many decks typically features a standard image and border, many also feature a grid of circles or diamonds.

When the cards are cut, they are not completely symmetrical, with one side displaying the entire circle or diamond and the other displaying only half of the shape.

You must perform the “sorting” part because simply observing the pattern difference is ineffective.

Two cards are distinguishable from one another when one card is rotated 180 degrees.

This needs to be done with a sharp eye or by using crafty requests and techniques to make it happen because you can’t be sorting through cards in the casino.

The Operation of Edge Sorting

Finding a casino that uses the flawed cards is the first step for anyone looking to profit from this flaw.

Even though most manufacturers make every effort to prevent them, mistakes still happen.

The player can therefore start their plan once they are aware of the typical brand of card decks that have this flaw and locate a casino that is using them (or persuade the casino to do so).

When playing the baccarat variant punto banco, where you gain a significant advantage if you can distinguish big (face) cards from ordinary ones, this technique works extremely well.

The player will ask the dealer to alternate face cards throughout the course of the game.

If the dealer isn’t aware of what’s going on, they’ll usually give in to the player’s request, especially if it comes from a high roller. They can do this under the guise of superstition.

All cards will be in the ideal positions once the shoe is removed. Low cards will be rotated the other way, while high cards will be rotated one way.

As a result, when the deal is made again, the player will be able to tell the difference between low and high cards (especially 6s through 9s) and place their bets accordingly.

Additionally, since the automatic card shuffler won’t rotate the cards during the shuffle, the casino must use one for this strategy to be effective.

The entire setup would be ruined and the player would not benefit if the dealer performed this procedure manually.

Edge sorting: Is it prohibited?

Edge sorting is not against the law, even though it’s unclear whether it counts as cheating.

According to the majority of laws, cheating must involve some sort of interference with the game.

There are no elements of cheating when using edge sorting because players aren’t touching the cards or using any special tools.

The likelihood of someone being prosecuted for doing this is extremely low, but if the casino finds out, they are also extremely unlikely to receive their winnings. It appears that most courts take the casinos’ side in this particular dispute.

Use of Edge Sorting by Phil Ivey

In 2012, Phil Ivey was accused of using edge sorting during high stakes baccarat sessions in Atlantic City and London, which led to the widespread public awareness of the practice.

He earned nearly $10 million over four days of playing baccarat at Crockfords in London after earning about $9.6 million over four trips to the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in New Jersey.

The casinos claimed he cheated when they looked into these substantial wins. Ivey acknowledged using edge sorting but insisted that it was acceptable.

How did he accomplish that, then?

Ivey specifically accepted Crockfords for £7.7 million ($9.6 million) in 2012 while playing high stakes baccarat.

Ivey only received his $1 million deposit back from the casino after they refused to pay out due to suspicions.

Later, it was discovered that the high roller and Cheung Yin Sun, his sidekick, used edge sorting during their sessions.

They had specifically requested a brand of playing cards with a distinctive white-circle pattern on the back.

They requested the use of a shuffling machine, and after finishing the shoe, they requested to continue using the same decks.

What was their oddest demand?

All the 7s through 9s, the most valuable cards in baccarat, were rotated by the dealer during the opening round of games.

The house always wins: You should always keep in mind that.

Edge sorting may have existed in various forms for some time, but it wasn’t until recently that the method gained widespread attention, largely due to Ivey’s high profile case.

This will probably compel card manufacturers to pay much closer attention to their manufacturing procedure and prevent mistakes of this nature in the future.

On this issue, the public is still largely divided.

Edge sorting is acceptable, according to some, and the casino is to blame, but according to others, cheating is cheating no matter how you try to disguise it.

It turns out that you really can’t beat the casino at their own game in the end.

They’ll probably find a way to get their money back one way or another, even if you find an advantage.

Of course, this has never stopped people from trying, and they will still try in the future, despite how unlikely the chances may appear to be.