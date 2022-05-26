Edinburgh Festival to Feature The Twenty-Sided Tavern

Session Zero LLC is a partnership between David Andrew Laws, Sarah Davis Reynolds and David Carpenter/Gamiotics, the creative brain trust behind The Twenty-Sided Tavern.

The show has been written by David Andrew Laws with the production design by Caite Hevner and the props and costumes design by Katie Mcgeorge. The game design is by Sarah Davis Reynolds.

An experiential entertainment evolution, the show sold out its World Premiere Month in April at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera where they pushed the margins of audience participation and advanced the opportunities of the live experience as we know it today.

And where the show’s repeat business phenomenon kicked in with a vengeance.

Audience members returned, more than once, with four to six friends in tow. All dressed in costumes representing the Universe, the Metaverse and Hollywood blockbusters.

Now.

The Twenty-Sided Tavern will be featured at the global blow-out event called the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s 75th Anniversary.

The show will play from Wednesday, August 3 through Sunday, August 28 at Venue 23 at the famous Pleasance Dome (1 Bistro Square, Edinburgh, Scotland EH8 9AL).

Using Gamiotics, a ground-breaking software designed for audience interaction, The Twenty-Sided Tavern is theatre of the audience, by the audience and for the audience.

And if the invited audiences, who attended the show’s developmental performances in a humble theatre underneath a small grocery in New York City, are any indication; The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the way of the future.

There were eleven developmental performances. The audience reaction built exponentially until the final performance when they would have blown the roof off the theatre if it hadn’t been attached to the grocery store’s floor.

The grocery store employees were not ready for the seismic reaction.

No one was.

29 million Americans attend the theatre annually. 18 million more go to the theatre in the United Kingdom. Add to that, the 323 million video game enthusiasts in both countries.

An amalgamation of the two social forms of entertainment, The Twenty-Sided Tavernhas been created, written, and designed specifically for all 370,000,000 of them.

Three. Hundred. And. Seventy. Million.

And please remember, this is a project that is propelled by repeat business.

So, make that a potential 740,000,000 gamers and theatre goers as our target audience.

Seven. Hundred. And. Forty. Million.

Below is a Cheat Sheet to our World Domination Initiative.

Created by David Andrew Laws, Sarah Davis Reynolds, & David Carpenter; written by David Andrew Laws; game design by Sarah Davis Reynolds; designed by Caite Hevner (Production Design), Katie Mcgeorge (Props and Costume Design), and Benjamin Doherty (Composer); produced by Session Zero in partnership with David Andrew Laws, Sarah Davis Reynolds and David Carpenter/Gamiotics, The Twenty-Sided Tavern features Alex Abney, Aubrey Lace Taylor, Carlina Parker, DAGL, Eryn Barnes, Jack Corcoran, Madelyn Murphy, Mateo Ervin, R. Alex Murray, Sarah Reynolds, Travis Klemm and Yordy Rosso – interactive geniuses, all.

Gamiotics’ web-based design means audiences need only access a website on their phone via QR code on entering the venue. There are no apps to download, and no space taken up on phones. Easy as that. You are in The Game.

Wizards have been meddling in magics they oughtn’t. And now our heroes must explore an ever-changing labyrinth to discover what dangers make their home in Coldfire Caverns. Uncover clues, unlock items, and prepare for the ultimate adventure.

Inspired by the world created by Dungeons and Dragons, this is a High Fantasy Interactive Quest driven and controlled by Twenty-First Century gaming enthusiasts let loose in the one place that can handle them. A wildly famous entertainment space in Edinburgh.

The Theatre: Pleasance Dome Venue 23 1 Bistro Square Edinburgh, Scotland EH8 9AL www.pleasance.co.uk

Power to the Audience.

Power to the People.

Power to the Ticket Buyers.