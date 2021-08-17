EDM For Living/A New Chill-Out Electronic Soundtrack Album For Your Digital Lifestyle From Adriana Kaegi

On EDM For Living, her second solo album, composer Adriana Kaegi nails the sort of sensuous, cosmopolitan EDM that transports the listener straight to St. Barts, Glastonbury Festival — or one of the fashion shows whose glamour Kaegi, as a video content creator, often shoots and sets to her own music for www.Styleculture.tv her own channel on Roku and AmazonFireTV.

Adriana Kaegi

Models glide down the runway to Kaegi’s own electronica tracks, which became so popular that they evolved into EDM for Living. Her ear for a cool groove is unbeatable and Kaegi’s EDM rocks. Her unique toolbox as both fashionista, film-maker and musician, helped earn Kaegi the moniker, the Queen of Stream for her pioneering music/style online work. Her documentaries like Kid Creole and MyCoconuts and Social X Rays can be viewed on Vimeo.

Kaegi’s first solo LP, the downtempo TAG, released in 2009, was voted Best of the Month on Amazon. Collaborating with co-writer Vivien Goldman and producer Heiner Zwahlen, she created a glorious cinematographic sound, featuring Adriana’s smooth sophisticated vocals.

The multi-talented Kaegi is also known as ‘Mama Coconut’ as she was in the multi-award winning 1980’s supergroup, Kid Creole & the Coconuts’ as co-founder, singer, choreographer, stylist and dancer; the big band performed at the White House for two Presidents of rival political parties. Post-Coconuts, other collaborators include producers like New York’s Ron Rogers, Sinan Marcenk from Germany, and La Dernier Cri from France.

Trendsetter, and timely groovemaker, on EDM For Living, Adriana Kaegi proves she is still a mistress of the sweet spot we all love those hovers between music, fashion and fun.

