Effects of Listening to Music

Music has always had a special place in our lives. Whether we listen to music to relax or dance, music touches us deeply and connects us across cultures. Listening to music is proven to improve cognitive function and memory retention.

Music affects the brain’s emotional centers.

It helps us understand and feel emotions better than other forms of art like painting and sculpture. This is why people who are depressed often turn to music as a form of therapy.

Music stimulates mental activity and improves motor skills.

When you listen to fast-paced music, your body starts moving involuntarily. The faster it goes, the more your body reacts. You can use this effect to keep yourself mentally alert and focused when studying for exams and work presentations.

Listening to music while exercising increases your enjoyment and boosts your aerobic capacity.

Studies have shown that people who exercise with music increase their endurance by up to 45 percent compared to those who exercise without music.

Music gives us a sense of purpose and belonging.

We all enjoy participating in groups and having a common interest. Music allows us to connect with others through shared experiences, which is one reason why it’s so important at sporting events.

Music makes us happy!

There is a strong link between a positive mood and a level of happiness. A study published in the British Journal of Health Psychology found that subjects who listened to upbeat music felt happier than those listening to sad songs. Happy people make us healthier too — they are less likely to be overweight and suffer from depression.

Music enhances learning and memory.

One study showed that students who listened to music performed better on tests than those who didn’t. Another study found that listening to Mozart during surgery improved patients’ recovery time after anesthesia.

Music affects the way you think.

If you play an instrument or sing along with a song, you get into a state of flow, where you lose track of time and forget about everything else around you. It’s similar to being “in the zone.” When you enter into the flow, your mind stops thinking critically and becomes more creative.