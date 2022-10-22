Elaine Elias Takes on Quietude

Elaine Elias, Queen of the Bossa Nova, launched her new recording Quietude in New York City at the Iridium, for four night to a packed club. She was joined by her quartet for nights reminiscent of a day at the beach.

Watching Elaine’s fingers flyer across the piano keys is mesmerizing. A child piano prodigy, she broke into the performing world at age 17 by touring with Vinicius de Moraes. She enjoyed a special relationship with Antonio Carlos Jobim. In her solo career, she dedicated two albums to him, both as vocalist and pianist.

Elaine’s intimate singing style gives the listeners and understanding of the lyrics and she takes them on a musical storytelling journey.

Ms. Elias’s current quartet features bassist Marc Johnson, who is married to Ms. Elias, guitarist Leandro Pellegrino; and percussionist Rafael Barata. They began with “To Each His Dulcinea” from her album “Music from ‘Man of La Mancha,’” released in 2018. Elias takes in the classic Broadway scoreand nails the reinterpretation in a jazzy format.

Next up was the 1939 “Aquarela do Brasil,” which takes you back in time and style.

Listening to Elaine Elias is a treat and one to be experienced.