MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Elaine Paige on Sundays on the BBC

Elaine Paige on Sundays on the BBC

What is there not to say about Radio 2’s very own doyenne of the theatre world? Elaine has been presenting Elaine Paige on Sunday for over 12 years. The show – devoted to musical theatre and film audiences – continues to delight millions of listeners each week!

This week is the World on a Plate Edition, where very song played has the word “World” in it’s title. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m000qx3y

A true tour de force, Elaine has made a major contribution to the modern musical that ensures her own chapter in the entertainment world and justifies the title “The First Lady of Musical Theatre”.

Elaine has starred in numerous West End productions, as well as internationally on Broadway – sweeping to fame when she created her award winning performance as Eva Peron in Evita. Shortly afterwards she created the role of Grizabella in the original production of Cats and the classic song Memory became one of Elaine’s many hit records. Further theatre productions: Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Grease, Billy, Chess (with her record breaking number one hit I Know Him So Well with Barbara Dickson), Anything Goes, Piaf, Sunset Boulevard in London and Broadway, The King and I, Sweeney Todd (New York City Opera). She has worked twice with Sir Peter Hall’s Theatre Company in The Misanthrope and Feydeau’s Where There’s A Will.

As well as performing in concerts worldwide, Elaine works tirelessly for and is a patron of many charities.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 3, 2021
Read More

Broadway Remembers Those We Lost

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 1, 2021
Read More

Make Them Hear You/Grateful – The Actors Fund Virtual Gala 2020

Suzanna BowlingDecember 30, 2020
Read More

Broadway Producer Roger Berlind Lived to to See 90

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2020
Read More

Rebecca Luker in Pictures

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 24, 2020
Read More

Tribute To Rebecca Luker

Suzanna BowlingDecember 23, 2020
Read More
Rebecca Luker

Heaven Has a New Angel Singing in its Choir. OMG Rebecca Luker Has Passed Away.

Suzanna BowlingDecember 23, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 18: Mask in Style

Suzanna BowlingDecember 16, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 16th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 15, 2020
Read More