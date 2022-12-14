Electrolyte Hydration Facts vs. Myths Ranked

The amount of water that you should consume regularly doesn’t have any universal standard. Instead, your age, the ecosystem you live in, health, and other variables play a significant role in this aspect. For some people, drinking two liters of water tends to be enough. However, the other group of individuals may require more to stay healthy.

In some cases, drinking electrolyte-mixed can also be beneficial if you are unable to drink the required amount of water. So, should you always opt for electrolyte hydration? Or, will it be detrimental for your health in some way?

In this article, we’ll bust some myths related to electrolyte hydration and try our best to offer you the correct information. So, let’s get started with it.

Facts and Myths of Electrolyte Hydration

Drinking an adequate amount of water and staying well-hydrated for any person to work in an energetic manner. That’s why myths and avoiding them will be important.

Keep reading to learn more in this context.

Myth – 1: If You Don’t Feel Thirsty, You’re Not Dehydrated.

Fact: Although it may sound medically incorrect, getting thirsty is actually not correlated with your hydration level. Your body’s fluid level can drop by almost two to three percent before it makes you feel thirsty. This is more evident in an older individual, as their natural thirst tends to decrease over time. The best way to check if you are dehydrated or not is to check the color of your urine. You’re okay if it’s light yellow. However, if the hue has turned into dark brown or red, it’s a must that you drink water quickly. Adding a little bit of electrolyte in it will also ensure that you are getting the nutrients you had lost due to sweating or urinating.

Myth – 2: You Should Only Drink Water When You Sweat.

Fact: Water isn’t the only thing that comes out of your body when you exercise. It includes various vital nutrients, such as sodium potassium, chloride, magnesium, etc. Once you start to lose them, your performance, energy, and ability to do something will get reduced as well. But the problem is – sweating isn’t the only reason why you may lose the aforementioned. You are going to secrete them even while urinating. Hence, drinking water only after sweating will not be a solution. You must drink it even after you have peed for the first time during the day.

Myth – 3: Electrolytes are Energy Drinks.

Fact: A sport drink, in essence, is a type of flavored liquid, which comes with additional items like minerals and vitamins. Hence, you’ll feel extremely energetic right after you’ve drunk it. However, the same cannot be said when it comes to an electrolyte-mixed drink. As it has only a small amount of sugar, it usually doesn’t increase your energy instantly. However, if you are feeling tired, it can replenish your energy gradually to ensure that you can work properly. Lots of studies have also suggested that electrolytes can lower the risk of migraine and insomnia to some extent. An energy drink can lead to tooth erosion as well due to having sugary content.

Bonus Myth: Electrolyte Overdose is Real.

Consuming a massive amount of salt can affect your health and lead to hypernatremia. But it’s not going to damage your health in any manner, as long as you are drinking it in moderation. In any case, we will still suggest you to intake electrolyte after you have mixed it up in water or some sort of beneficial electrolyte liquid. Or else, it might lead to diarrhea or increase the risk of stomach upset.

Wrapping It Up!

Drinking a specific amount of water regularly is certainly important. However, if you can add a little bit of electrolyte within it, the health benefits of the same will increase even more. In any case, before you start intaking the product, it’s important to consult with a nutritionist or a doctor about the dosage properly. This way, the risk of “overdosing” won’t turn into a reality.

Also, if you are drinking electrolyte-based water daily, make sure to avoid consuming salt. Or else it might affect your health adversely.