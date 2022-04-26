EllaMIa at Citizens NY at Manhattan West Brings Excellent Start to Mornings with Superb Breakfast

A new lifestyle cafe is bringing a superb energy to New York City. Citizens NY at Manhattan West has launched EllaMia with the talented Chef Shimi Aaron.

Lovingly known as The Babka King, Chef Aaron is making his mark as the new face of C3 by sbe’s cafe in grand style. With pastries that are as delicious as they are divine to look at, he is helping launch a new way to do breakfast in town. Style and sophistication come with his creations as well as sweet sense of nostalgia.

Many of his recipes come from a loving reflection of his family roots and that parallels his amazing capability to equal that with a perfect mixture of modern twists in his mixing bowl.

Of course his Babka breads are legendary and his other dishes are well-known in circles – don’t be afraid to ask him if you are lucky enough to meet him how is grandmother’s passion for the scent of rose inspired him. Other must tries are avocado toast to his fun herby omelette.

Chef Aaron’s vision for EllaMia is to create an elevated experience incorporating all the senses. His aim is to combine flavor, sound, aroma, aesthetic and texture into the EllaMia experience. At the same time he has created a global menu that incorporates his international travels and training with recipes perfected in his kitchens in New York, London and Egypt and most recently Los Angeles. Working and living around the world has preserved Chef Shimi Aaron’s wanderlust and led him to recognize the power food has in connecting people from all walks of life and aligning with food tech platform C3’s goal of uniting community through a shared love of food.

The foundation of uniting community through food was instilled at an early age for Chef Shimi Aaron. His love for cooking was introduced in his childhood home with his mother and grandmother where he learned the importance of dishes made with love and rich in cultural heritage. He feels deeply connected to his roots and brings forth his Egyptian, Iraqi and Yemeni heritage in his creations. He expanded upon this experience with international training, incorporating cuisines he experienced around the world during his travels. He found a following internationally, starting in London, where he honed his skills.

Shortly after moving to Los Angeles, Aaron was given the moniker “The Babka King” by the Los Angeles Times, and his confections have quickly found a cult following, with Angeleno’s trekking across the city for pickups in Los Feliz and Calabasas. Partnering with C3, Chef Shimi Aaron’s goal is to take his confections nationwide starting with EllaMia locations across the country and with plans for expansion internationally.

Ella Mia’s new menu helmed by Chef Shimi Aaron will feature items covering breakfast, lunch and early dinner and that are filled with fresh ingredients such as garlic, eggplants, avocados, heirloom tomatoes, and cauliflower. Drawing on his famed babka bread, EllaMia will offer both classic and new babka confections featuring ingredients such as chocolate ganache, hazelnuts, halva, pecans, rose petals and candied citrus zest. For Chef Shimi’s menu for EllaMIa highlights include burekitas (cheese stuffed pastries), spinach & feta Pinwheels, crispy stuffed pancakes, sweet seminola cakes, labneh cheesake with orange zest, a tahini Swirl and roasted pecan brownie as well as Chef Shimi’s renowned babkas. Sandwiches range from egg salad croissant, avocado toast, sabich burger and harissa tuna wrap. Salads range from The Super Power Salad (Shredded cauliflower, sweet roasted corn, beet sticks, celery bites, parsley, green onions, roasted pumpkin seeds with a lemon ginger maple dressing), The Antioxidant Salad (Persian cucumber, fresh pomegranate seeds, mint, lemon juice, olive oil and sumac) The Fancy Aubergine (Roasted eggplant, raw tahini, lemon zest, parsley, pomegranate molasses and seeds) and The Dolma Greek Salad (Vine Ripe tomato, cucumbers, red onions, yellow bell peppers, black pitted olives, feta cheese, mint, olive oil and lemon juice with stuffed grape leaves).

Chef Shimi Aaron’s new EllaMia menu launched this week at C3’s culinary market Citizens New York at Manhattan West. There are plans for a rollout of EllaMia locations across the country.